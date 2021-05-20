800-HP TechArt GT Street R Prototype First Drive Reveals GT2 RS Performance

Many people see the Porsche 992 Turbo S as the ultimate 911 iteration, at least as far as road use goes, if not even one of the best cars around altogether. And frankly, it would be pretty hard to argue against it.
We've all seen what the twin-turbocharged, all-wheel-drive 911 can do in a drag race as it's one of the most capable off-the-shelf vehicles you can buy at this point. However, as you'd expect, all that performance doesn't come cheaply. Well, guess what? Chip in with some more money, and you can make the Turbo S even quicker.
There are several ways you can do that, but not a lot of them are going to be cooler, more efficient, or better integrated than taking your car to TechArt. The German tuning and custom shop is renowned for its work on all Porsche models, but since the 911 Turbo S is so special, it has a special package in store for it.
It's called the TechArt GT Street R, and while it's not yet available to buy, it is close enough to completion for Shmee150 (Tim Burton) to be invited for a hands-on experience with a prototype. The car is still partially covered in camouflage which is doing its best to hide some of the new lines—such as the more aggressive creases on the hood—but in all honesty, almost all of it is there to be seen.
The showstopper has to be the three-layered wing at the back, with the top part keeping the retractable/active properties of the original one. It would look ridiculous on a car with lesser performance than the TechArt GT Street R but considering this one squeezes 800 hp and 700 lb-ft (950 Nm) out of the 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six, we're pretty sure it's there for a reason.
In fact, TechArt spent many hours with the car in the wind tunnel, so there's very little doubt about the thing's usefulness. Also helping improve airflow while looking cool are the aero rings on the wheels. Like the rest of the prototype, they are pretty plain-looking at the moment, but customers will be able to have them finished any way they like, from a pure carbon fiber look to a paint color that matches or contrasts with the main body. Alternatively, they can be removed to expose more of the Formula VI Race wheels.
Despite the fact the prototype has a brand-new engine that needs some breaking in, Shmee is still allowed to take the GT Street R out on the road for a quick test drive. With the revs limited to protect the engine (not to mention the legal speed limits), we don't get to experience the car at nearly its full potential, but three things stand out. One, just how planted it is in the corners; two, crossing a railroad track doesn't upset it one bit; three, the fact a car with this kind of performance even has a stop/start function is absolutely ridiculous (albeit only in "Normal" mode).
After the behind-the-wheel experience, Shmee's conclusion says it all: the TechArt GT Street R has Porsche 911 GT2 RS levels of performance mixed with 911 Turbo S levels of usability and compliance. It really seems to bring the best of both worlds; too bad it all comes at such a prohibitive price. Well, watch the clip below and spend 20 minutes in the life of the very lucky few.
