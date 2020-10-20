Techart Is Almost Ready to Unlock a Stylish Aerokit for the Porsche 911 Turbo S

Widely regarded as one of the best European tuners, Techart Automobildesign GmbH is looking to further secure its rightful place in the branch with its latest modifications for the flagship Turbo and Turbo S models of the Porsche 911 series. Not all individualization options are yet available, so the specialty manufacturer is keeping its secrets for the time being.
On its own, Porsche just completed the 992-series Turbo and Turbo S lineup for the 911 this very summer – so it should be understandable that Techart is not exactly finished with all of its modifications. That’s because the Stuttgart-based automaker initially presented the flagship Turbo S configuration with its 650 ps and waited until this July for the release of the stock Turbo that brought 580 ps to the party.
The staggered release format seems to have caught the interest of Techart as well, because its refinement program for the Turbo and Turbo S includes separate chapters for the alloys, performance upgrades, interior customization options, exhaust system, or the chassis and body. And while some are already available for customer orders, other will be released either this month, in November, or even January 2021.
Two of the enhancement sections are already available for any 911 Turbo and Turbo S out there – the TA092/T1.1 Powerkit and the Techart Formula VI forged wheels in 20- and 21-inch dimensions for the front and rear, respectively. Looks and performance do bode well together, especially when the latter adds another 60 ps and 100 Nm (74 lb. ft.) for a total of up to 710 ps and 900 Nm (664 lb. ft.).
Next up in the calendar of releases are the company’s set of sport springs and coilovers, bringing the 911 Turbo and Turbo S down by up to 40 mm (the adjustment range is 15 to 40 mm), which are going on sale by the end of the current month. These will be followed by the new sports exhaust system in November.
And last, but certainly not least – and probably we’ll have to wait for this one to see actual, official, shots in full configuration – will be the Techart Aerokit and Styling adjustments. It’s comprised of a new, independent front apron, modified side sills, side air inlets with airblades, a new rear wing profile, a different roof spoiler, as well as a rear diffuser, and air outlets with fins for the back apron.
There’s no word on pricing just yet, and probably we’ll just have to wait patiently until January 2021 when Techart will make the new Aerokit – the final piece of the 992 puzzle – available for anyone interested.
