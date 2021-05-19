A Porsche 911 Targa Four-Door Should Be Allowed to Exist, but Not Flourish

Let’s go back to the very beginning, though. It is the year 1965, and the Porsche 911 Targa is born, featuring a fixed rear window with a solid Targa bar. On more modern Porsches, the entire system was motorized where the glass window would retract temporarily so you could slide the top right underneath.
It’s an iconic concept and therefore an iconic look, making the 911 Targa arguably the most classy-looking 992 model you can buy—although not everybody is a fan of this type of car.
In any case, we reckon the same can be said about this render by Sugar Design, in the sense that it’s sure to split opinions. The graphics designer took a normal 911 Targa and stretched it out a bit to accommodate a second set of doors.
four-door 911 Targa, and we’ve also seen plenty of bespoke 911 models created as one-offs throughout the years, so witnessing a four-door Targa in real life is entirely plausible. Of course, somebody would first have to have the will and the means to pull it off.
As for whether or not anybody would want to drive a four-door 911 Targa, to begin with, well, you’d probably need to be a little eccentric, which is a key word. Eccentric people love cars that others might consider abominable; something like a Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet is the perfect example.
The Landaulet doesn’t have a Targa top, but it is a strange-looking convertible, by normal standards. Yet it’s that exclusivity factor that some folk just find irresistible. Let’s face it, if we came across this four-door 911 Targa in some luxury car garage from the Middle East, how surprised would we really be on a scale of one to 10? Maybe a 3?
Then again, it could just as easily come to life in any other part of the world. There’s this four-door 1967 Porsche 911 with actual suicide doors that a man from Texas build as a gift to his wife back in the late 60s. The German carmaker actually considered exploring the idea for itself, but it just wasn’t to be.
Porsche 911, and besides, if you need that extra set of doors, the Panamera and the Taycan work just fine.
Also, maybe taking the entire roof off this rendering would have been a better solution. At least that way, it would have looked less quirky, and the driver and front-seat passenger would have enjoyed the open air as well.
