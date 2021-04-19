2022 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Will Put Its Obnoxiously Large Rear Wing to Good Use

Even though not so many official details are known about the upcoming 911 GT3 RS so far, you don’t really need to be a Porsche insider to realize that the model is going to be a true track slayer.
While the 992 generation of the ‘regular’ 911 GT3 is already as close as it gets to being a race car for the road, the GT3 RS version will be an absolute downforce monster.
Alongside the much-expected Cayman GT4 RS, the hardcore GT3 RS of the 992 variety is likely to be the last Porsche to be powered by a naturally aspirated engine, without any turbocharging or hybrid trickery.
A pre-production prototype was recently spotted on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, a track that where it may once again become the fastest N/A car with a license plate once it goes official a few months from now.
The latest 911 GT3 has already raised the bar regarding aerodynamics, but the GT3 RS should downright demolish it, mainly thanks to the gigantic rear wing and numerous aero parts present on the car, borrowed from Le Mans racers.
While the recently unveiled 911 GT3 model is good for a 6:59.927-minute lap time on the famous Green Hell, its Renn Sport version is likely to best even the 991.2 GT2 RS around the same track, despite a rather large difference in both horsepower and torque when compared to the twin-turbocharged monster.
The model is set to feature an improved version of the same atmospheric 4.0-liter flat-six as its predecessor, tuned to develop around 530 horsepower and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) of torque, sent to the rear wheels through a dual-clutch, seven-speed transmission.
With one throttle body per cylinder and a motorsport-derived dry-sump lubrication system, the powertrain should also have a stratospheric redline that goes over the 9,000-rpm achieved by its less powerful brother, the 911 GT3.
An array of intakes, winglets, along with the gargantuan swan-neck wing at the rear are likely to bring almost as much downforce as a 911 Cup race car, no easy feat for a car that you can also use to do your weekly errands in.
Alongside the much-expected Cayman GT4 RS, the hardcore GT3 RS of the 992 variety is likely to be the last Porsche to be powered by a naturally aspirated engine, without any turbocharging or hybrid trickery.
A pre-production prototype was recently spotted on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, a track that where it may once again become the fastest N/A car with a license plate once it goes official a few months from now.
The latest 911 GT3 has already raised the bar regarding aerodynamics, but the GT3 RS should downright demolish it, mainly thanks to the gigantic rear wing and numerous aero parts present on the car, borrowed from Le Mans racers.
While the recently unveiled 911 GT3 model is good for a 6:59.927-minute lap time on the famous Green Hell, its Renn Sport version is likely to best even the 991.2 GT2 RS around the same track, despite a rather large difference in both horsepower and torque when compared to the twin-turbocharged monster.
The model is set to feature an improved version of the same atmospheric 4.0-liter flat-six as its predecessor, tuned to develop around 530 horsepower and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) of torque, sent to the rear wheels through a dual-clutch, seven-speed transmission.
With one throttle body per cylinder and a motorsport-derived dry-sump lubrication system, the powertrain should also have a stratospheric redline that goes over the 9,000-rpm achieved by its less powerful brother, the 911 GT3.
An array of intakes, winglets, along with the gargantuan swan-neck wing at the rear are likely to bring almost as much downforce as a 911 Cup race car, no easy feat for a car that you can also use to do your weekly errands in.