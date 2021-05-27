Porsche Takes the Wraps Off "Special" Tribbiani Edition for Friends Reunion

The Germans are very wrongly renowned for lacking a sense of humor when, in fact, they can be absolutely hilarious. And you know why that is? Because there is no such thing as a funny or unfunny nation.
However, since there seems to be this little bit of controversy around them, the Germans probably feel the need now and again to show the world they too can appreciate good humor. And one of the very few things almost the entire world agrees on being funny is the Friends tv show.
Their protagonists were young and lived in the city, which means cars made very few appearances since they didn't drive any. But there is this one episode starring a Porsche 911 (996) Carrera Cabriolet with a hardtop that plays a pretty pivotal role in the way the action unfolds.
Joey, Matt LeBlanc's character—you know, the guy who turned out to be pretty big into cars and ended up fronting the Top Gear show briefly—finds the keys to the car and, instead of doing the sensible thing and returning the keys to a police station, he tries to find the owner himself.
In doing so, he notices people treat him differently because they think it's his car, so he decides to embrace this new, definitely more favorable situation. Obviously, there was no chance it could last forever, so the rightful owner finally shows up, takes his keys, and drives off.
Not wanting to let go of the newly found lifestyle, Joey dresses from head to toe in Porsche gear ("Only an idiot would wear this stuff if he didn't have the car") and stands outside talking suspiciously loudly about his Porsche. Seeing how that doesn't work, he eventually gets a Porsche-branded car cover he places over a stack of boxes to simulate the silhouette of a 911.
Things go south in the most spectacular manner and at the worst possible time. A kid playing catch with a football falls over Joey's carefully constructed 911 mockup just as he was sweet-talking two girls, revealing what was under the wraps was actually worth around $10 or a trip behind the local store.
Things didn't end up well for either Joey or the fake 911, but Porsche definitely received great publicity considering how Friends was (and still is) the most successful sitcom reaching huge audiences all over the world. In recognition of that and to celebrate the upcoming Friends Reunion, Porsche released a picture of a stack of cardboard boxes sitting under a Porsche cover on the streets of New York, calling it the "Porsche Tribbiani" edition. Oh, come on, you don't have to keep that straight face just because it comes from the "unfunny" Germans.
