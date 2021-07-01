$9.5M Bugatti Centodieci Hits Nardo for Testing, Meets Two EB 110s

Even though it is about to blow two candles off its birthday cake next month, the Bugatti Centodieci is still in the testing phase. The French hyper sports car maker has announced that assembly will kick off next year, and in the meantime, the ultra-exclusive model, which is limited to 10 units, is being fine-tuned.
Built as a tribute to the EB 110, the Bugatti Centodieci has met its iconic predecessor at Nardo. The 6.2-kilometer (3.9-mile) long racetrack in Apulia, Italy, with its fast right-left-right turns, saw two EB 110 units drive together with the jaw-dropping Centodieci.
The blue example is an EB 110 LM, one of two officially built factory racers, whose chassis and cockpit were designed with endurance racing in mind. It was set loose at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1994, with a quad-turbo V12 engine, making 660 PS (651 HP / 485 kW), which rocketed it to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds.
The EB 110 SC (Sport Competizione) silver car is another special model, put through its paces in the IMSA series in the USA by gentleman driver, Gildo Pallanca-Pastor. From 1995, it was raced in other BPR endurance championships.
Presented on September 15, 1991, which would have been Ettore Bugatti’s 110th birthday, the EB 110 had 610 PS (601 HP / 449 kW) produced by the quad-turbo 3.5-liter V12 engine. It featured all-wheel drive and a lightweight carbon monocoque, and could hit 351 kph (218 mph), which was a record for production cars back in the day.
The Centodieci, on the other hand, has a top speed limited to 380 kph (236 mph), and is much more powerful. The quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 develops 1,600 PS (1,577 HP / 1,177 kW), or 100 PS (99 HP / 74 kW) more than the Chiron, being capable of hitting 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.4 seconds, and 200 kph (124 mph) in 6.1 seconds.
All 10 units of the Centodieci were sold out before the official unveiling, despite starting at €8 million (equal to $9.5 million) each.
