911 GT3 (992): The Motorsport Tech Behind Porsche’s Fastest GT3 Around the ’Ring

The latest iteration of the GT3 is here, and to prove just how good it is, Porsche took it to the Nürburgring, where it managed to lap the legendary Nordschleife in less than seven minutes. To achieve such a feat, the amazing car borrows some revolutionary technologies from its race-bred siblings.
More than two decades have passed since the first GT3 rolled off the Zuffenhausen assembly line, and since then, the model has become one of the most popular track weapons for many enthusiasts around the world. These ferocious Porsches have become faster, nimbler, and more refined with each generation, but the leap from the previous 991.2 variant to the upcoming 992 seems to be the most dramatic.
Even though the new car is 11 pounds (5 kg) heavier and only makes 10 hp more than its predecessor, it managed to complete a Nordschleife lap faster than any previous street-legal GT3.
So, if the new car isn’t lighter or much more powerful than earlier models, how on Earth did it manage to be faster? The answer lies behind the advanced motorsport-derived technologies it utilizes.
The most obvious of them is the suspended "swan neck" rear wing which is the first such component to be fitted on a mass-produced Porsche. The design pioneered on the German manufacturer’s race cars allows the airflow to pass uninterrupted across the entire underside of the wing, dramatically decreasing drag. Coupled with the new front and rear diffusers, which are also inspired by those of the 911 RSR race car, the new GT3 can generate up to 150% more downforce than its predecessor. This astonishing improvement translates into higher cornering speeds.
911 GT3 Cup (992).
High downforce and crisp handling are exactly what a car needs to go faster through the Green Hell’s 73 turns, but the motorsport-derived tech isn’t limited to aerodynamics and chassis improvements.
ECU, it’s exactly the same unit used in the 911 GT3 Cup.
With all these race-proven upgrades, the 2022 911 GT3 becomes one of the most capable road-going Porsches ever built and takes the legendary GT3 nameplate to new heights. While this is an amazing car, we can’t wait to see what the RS version has to offer and how fast it can go around the iconic Nordschleife.
