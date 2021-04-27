autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Space Month  
Car reviews:
 

911 GT3 (992): The Motorsport Tech Behind Porsche’s Fastest GT3 Around the ’Ring

27 Apr 2021, 12:24 UTC ·
Home > News > Auto Guide
The latest iteration of the GT3 is here, and to prove just how good it is, Porsche took it to the Nürburgring, where it managed to lap the legendary Nordschleife in less than seven minutes. To achieve such a feat, the amazing car borrows some revolutionary technologies from its race-bred siblings.
25 photos
2022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT32022 Porsche 911 GT3 Engine2022 Porsche 911 GT3 at Nurburgring
More than two decades have passed since the first GT3 rolled off the Zuffenhausen assembly line, and since then, the model has become one of the most popular track weapons for many enthusiasts around the world. These ferocious Porsches have become faster, nimbler, and more refined with each generation, but the leap from the previous 991.2 variant to the upcoming 992 seems to be the most dramatic.

Even though the new car is 11 pounds (5 kg) heavier and only makes 10 hp more than its predecessor, it managed to complete a Nordschleife lap faster than any previous street-legal GT3.

Yes, the 2022 model’s official time is 6:59.927 according to the new methodologies that take into account a full 20.8-km (12.9-mile) lap, but, in the past, the shorter 20.6-km (12.8-mile) configuration served as the official benchmark. For this layout, the 992’s time stands at 6:55.2, making it 17 seconds faster than the previous 991.2 GT3, and even one second quicker than the more powerful 991.2 GT3 RS.

So, if the new car isn’t lighter or much more powerful than earlier models, how on Earth did it manage to be faster? The answer lies behind the advanced motorsport-derived technologies it utilizes.

The most obvious of them is the suspended "swan neck" rear wing which is the first such component to be fitted on a mass-produced Porsche. The design pioneered on the German manufacturer’s race cars allows the airflow to pass uninterrupted across the entire underside of the wing, dramatically decreasing drag. Coupled with the new front and rear diffusers, which are also inspired by those of the 911 RSR race car, the new GT3 can generate up to 150% more downforce than its predecessor. This astonishing improvement translates into higher cornering speeds.

To make sure the car can cope with those speeds, the front wheels are now controlled by double wishbones and uniball bearings, another feature borrowed from the 911 RSR. The shock absorbers have also inherited the trailblazing valve technology from the same race car, and the fully electro-mechanical power steering comes from the 911 GT3 Cup (992).

High downforce and crisp handling are exactly what a car needs to go faster through the Green Hell’s 73 turns, but the motorsport-derived tech isn’t limited to aerodynamics and chassis improvements.

The 503-hp (510-PS) 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six also has motorsport genes. It employs the proven VarioCam technology, which ensures that camshaft control is accurately adapted to engine speed and load condition. Furthermore, to cope with the high longitudinal and lateral acceleration forces, engineers have equipped it with a dry-sump lubrication system. Excluding the exhaust system and ECU, it’s exactly the same unit used in the 911 GT3 Cup.

With all these race-proven upgrades, the 2022 911 GT3 becomes one of the most capable road-going Porsches ever built and takes the legendary GT3 nameplate to new heights. While this is an amazing car, we can’t wait to see what the RS version has to offer and how fast it can go around the iconic Nordschleife.

Video thumbnail
2022 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche GT3 GT3 992 GT3 Cup 911 rsr Nurburgring Nordschleife
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day