A Guide to the Origins of Porsche's GT3 Name

Porsche has been blessing the world of sport cars for over seventy years and the GT3s are among the most sought-after high-performance cars. We are excited and curious to see what the upcoming EV era has in store for this model. The GT3s are road legal racing machines and their beginnings can be traced to the late '60s, when Porsche released twenty limited-edition 911 Rs that were more racing machines than road legal cars.Another predecessor of the current linage was the legendary Carrera RS 2.7 introduced in 1973. It was followed by even better cars like the 993-generation Carrera RS Clubsport.In 1999, as part of the first generation of the 996-model range, the German sportscar manufacturer launched the first GT3 . It came to life as a homologation model so Porsche could enter the FIA GT3 Cup.It was a pure racing car, stripped down of items that added unnecessary weight like rear seats, rear speakers, sunroof and almost all sound deadening panels.The GT3 was made to be taken to the track, Porsche also offering a ‘Clubsport’ package that included racing bucket seats, six-point racing harness, a race-approved fire extinguisher, a bolt-in roll cage and a single mass flywheel.It was developed by two time World Rally Champion Walter Röhrl, race engineer Roland Kussmaul and Porsche Motorsport.The car was powered by a 3.6-liter, naturally aspirated flat-six Mezger engine that produced 360 PS (265; 355 hp). It got his name after its designer, Hans Mezger.It was a watered-down version of the engine found in the incredible 911 GT1 Le Mans race car. It featured innovations like a nitride-hardened crankshaft, titanium connecting rods, and lightweight pistons.On the track, the race cars became legendary in the world of endurance racing, winning major races, including the 24 Hours of Spa, the 24 Hours of Daytona, and the 24 Hours Nürburgring, a race it won seven times.The most recent model to grace the streets debuted in 2017 at the Geneva Motor Show. It features extensive changes to the engine, which now has a 9,000 rpm redline.The 4.0-liter flat-six was derived from the GT3 R and Cup race cars and has a power output of 500 PS (493 hp; 368 kW) and 460 Nm (339 lb.-ft) of torque.It can reach 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 198 mph (320 kph) with the help of the PDK dual clutch transmission. There is also a manual transmission available for purists.Porsche’s focus was to reduce internal friction and improve throttle response. They added a taller rear spoiler that is farther back than the earlier 991.1 generation’s, and more aerodynamically effective. The front of the car got the same treatment, with the spoiler being redesigned.The crown jewel of the current lineup is the 991.2 GT3 RS . It was launched in 2018 as a faster, lighter, and more powerful version of the standard car.Changes include 14 hp and 7 lb.-ft more torque with the same 4.0-liter engine, the PDK is the only transmission choice and many body panels like fenders and hood are made from carbon fiber. Also, for the sake of weight-reduction, the roof is made from magnesium.Porsche has been blessing the world of sport cars for over seventy years and the GT3s are among the most sought-after high-performance cars. We are excited and curious to see what the upcomingera has in store for this model.