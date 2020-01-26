New 992 Porsche 911 GT3: This Is It

Wasn't the Turbo incarnation of the 992 Porsche 911 supposed to arrive before the GT3? The answer to that question will probably remain unchanged and it involves a "yes". Nevertheless, the German carmaker has now decided to give us a sneak peek of the upcoming GT Division model.
The new GT3 is showcased in Zuffenhausen's new ad for the upcoming 2020 Superbowl. Dubbed "The Heist", the stunning production has a clear message: "If given the choice of all the cars in the legendary Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, which car would you choose if you had to catch a stolen Porsche?"
To put it shortly, the carmaker decided to preview the newcomer to draw attention to this clip, which links the Taycan to iconic models that appeal to the petrolheads in us, from the infamous 917K and 930 Turbo to the 911 RSR, Carrera GT, 918 Spyder and many others.
Returning to the question in the intro, both the 992 Turbo and the GT3 should show up this year, albeit with the two releases expected to be separated by at least six months.
With the arrival of the 718 GTS 4.0 twins, Porsche has renewed its commitment to naturally aspirated motors and the new GT3 will be the spiciest new-age product of the sort, at least until the arrival of the RS model.
As such, the 4.0-liter motor that delivers 400 hp on the said GTS specials and 420 hp on the 718 Cayman GT4/718 Spyder will be taken north of the 500 hp border.
Once again, we'll get to choose between a stick shift and a PDK setup (8-speed), while the latter will offer a sharper implementation compared to the 992 Carrera S.
Judging by previous spy material, the GT3 Touring Package, with its shaved posterior, will also make a comeback. Meanwhile, the said cameo appearance allows us to notice the production version of the 992 GT3's super-sized wing, which easily rivals that of the 991 Rennsport model.
And while the video doesn't allow us to get a clear view of the front end, it's clear that this has also become more aggressive to match the said rear end aero upgrade.
