2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Spent 160 Hours in the Wind Tunnel, Came Out With €171k Tag

Late last month, we found out how much cash Porsche aficionados from America need to shell out for a 2022 model year 911. Naturally, the company also delivered the info on the MSRP for the GT3 star of the series, which can be snatched starting sometime this fall provided the bank account has at least $161,100 in it.
We have seen that GT3-style cars are all the rage these days, and even ultra-exotic Italian boutique automakers use the template for 850-hp supercars. Porsche, on the other hand, is a bit more serious when it comes to its own 911 GT3, although we can’t venture into calling it “tamer” as well.
After all, it stems from decades of experience that its 992-generation iteration acquired the perfect balance with a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six churning out 510 PS (503 hp) and 470 Nm (347 lb-ft) of torque. The reason we’re telling you all that is that, just like Porsche, we're trying to postpone the inevitable bad news.
But here it is: the 911 GT3 goes for at least €170,969 at home in Germany. That’s around $203,586 at the current exchange rate, which is a huge markup compared to the U.S. pricing. Yes, we know that many factors are involved when it comes to regional pricing, but still, that's a lot of dough.
By the way, Porsche tries to sweeten the deal with a lot of technical talk. For example, the automaker says 160 hours of wind-tunnel fine-tuning delivered impressive aerodynamic results. Up to the point that a 2022 GT3 can generate between 50 and 150% more downforce than its predecessor, depending on the chosen settings.
Porsche also pointed out the fact that Italy’s famous Nardo oval was host to a 5,000-kilometer (3,107-mile) marathon performed at a constant speed of 300 kph (186 mph), stopping for nothing but refueling. That makes us wonder if the driver had the chance to use the bathroom during that time...
After all, it stems from decades of experience that its 992-generation iteration acquired the perfect balance with a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six churning out 510 PS (503 hp) and 470 Nm (347 lb-ft) of torque. The reason we’re telling you all that is that, just like Porsche, we're trying to postpone the inevitable bad news.
But here it is: the 911 GT3 goes for at least €170,969 at home in Germany. That’s around $203,586 at the current exchange rate, which is a huge markup compared to the U.S. pricing. Yes, we know that many factors are involved when it comes to regional pricing, but still, that's a lot of dough.
By the way, Porsche tries to sweeten the deal with a lot of technical talk. For example, the automaker says 160 hours of wind-tunnel fine-tuning delivered impressive aerodynamic results. Up to the point that a 2022 GT3 can generate between 50 and 150% more downforce than its predecessor, depending on the chosen settings.
Porsche also pointed out the fact that Italy’s famous Nardo oval was host to a 5,000-kilometer (3,107-mile) marathon performed at a constant speed of 300 kph (186 mph), stopping for nothing but refueling. That makes us wonder if the driver had the chance to use the bathroom during that time...