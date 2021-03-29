New Porsche 911 GT3 Wears Guards Red Like a Devil, Looks Totally Badass

It's no secret that we've been keeping track of the fresh specs showing up before the all-new 992 Porsche 911 GT3 reaches its first customers. Starting with the Shark Blue launch hue of the Neunelfer, all the colors we've seen to date involve diving into the small universe that is Porsche's list of optional extras. However, it appears the one currently sitting on our screens is different.
We seem to be dealing with Guards Red, one of the standard colors offered on the 2022 GT3. And, at least to these eyes, the vivid nature of the hue fits the more aggressive lines of the latest GT Division machine like a glove.
This example of the rear-engined coupe was spotted by a Porschephile named Christian Scherer. The vehicle was parked on the side of the road over in Germany; as you can notice in the Instagram post below, the number plates have been left out, but, given that deliveries have yet to kick off, these should confirm we're dealing with a factory car.
Now, if we look past the main shade, which might be easier said than done, we'll notice some of the N/A toy's optional features. For one, we can talk about the Satin Black wheels, which come via Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the automotive producer's personalization arm.
The social media post doesn't include any interior photos, but we can still peek inside the cabin for a few details, as these showcase the track focus of the configuration.
As such, we're looking at the full bucket seats, with the roll cage behind them being part of the Club Sport package. As for the analog stopwatch adorning the dashboard, it indicates the presence of the Chrono package.
Then again, this isn't one of those all-about-the-lap-times mix involving the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch tranny, since the machine features the six-speed manual. Oh, and those who love to play the heel-and-toe game need not worry—the rev-matching feature of the tranny can be switched off.
