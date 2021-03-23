Porsche Taycan Gets Smartlift Suspension, More Features in New Update

It’s not that long since we’ve stepped into a world where not only smartphones or laptops get updated, but cars as well. So it’s only natural for us to be curious to see how long it will take until cars become more gadgets than means of transportation.
And it all seems to be accelerating now that a wealth of electric vehicles are here. Sure, updates, OTA or otherwise, are not limited to the EVs, but there does seem to be more of them in this segment.
Take Porsche and its Taycan. Shown in production-ready guise in 2019, the Taycan was already the recipient of a major software update last year. And now, the buyers who got their taste of the German EV in 2020 will be treated to another set up ugrades.
According to Porsche, the update will be provided free of charge, globally, and targets “improvements to driving dynamics, new intelligent charging functions, additional functions for the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system and additional Porsche Connect features.”
More to the point, Taycan models with adaptive air suspension, for instance, add a new function, Smartlift. It is used to automatically raise the ride height at recurring locations, such as garage driveways, to avoid damage and ease the driver's life.
Slip control and acceleration are also improved and, in the case of the Turbo S, for instance, the sprint from zero to 200 kph (124 mph) drops by 0.2 seconds to 9.6 seconds. It might not be much, and most drivers will probably never take advantage of it, but it’s there.
As far as the car’s charging functions are concerned, the Charging Planner can now be used to set the charge level with which the Taycan is to reach the specified destination. Also, the new Battery-Saving Charging function allows charging capacity to be reduced from up to 270 kW to 200 kW for whatever reason.
According to Porsche, the current update is far to comprehensive to be performed remotely, and this is why a visit to a Porsche Centre will be required.
You can have a look at the full scope of the update in the press release section below.
