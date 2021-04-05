850-HP FV Frangivento Sorpasso Aims to Break the Supercar Mold, Avatar Style

Does any automotive aficionado get surprised by the announcement that another Italian brand has developed an interesting supercar? After all, we’ve grown accustomed to exotics like Dallara, De Tomaso, Mazzanti, Pagani, or Qvale, haven’t we? Here's another name to add to the roster: FV Frangivento.
With an ambitious label such as “Frangivento” (literally translated as “windbreak” in English), it’s no wonder the company aims to deliver a “brand new haute couture and super technological berlinetta” take on the supercar segment. And it also caters to both sides of the coin, so both street showcases and racing moments will be in order with the Sorpasso Stradale and GTXX versions.
By the way, this isn’t the first attempt from the company, which also has other exotics such as the Asfane DieciDieci (a 1,000-hp hypercar) or the Charlotte electric roadster (which apparently comes with a built-in fish tank!). So, these folks are already quite adept at making sure their cars are tailored to their clients, promising total customization via “Programma Sviluppo” and the “Programma Ego” (literally meaning development program and ego...).
Care to know how far they can go? Well, for example, the GTXX variant (which is also street legal even though it’s inspired by GT3 racers) can be made even more unique through a name change—the double X can be turned into any numeral the owner wishes.
With the glitz and glamour out of the way, let’s talk about technical specifications. Just like the two-tone GTXX, the Hèrmes Grey base Stradale model comes with a V10 under the hood. It’s naturally aspirated and churns out 610 horsepower that gets pushed to all four wheels through an AWD system. Tipping the scales at just 1,300 kg (2,866 lbs), the GTXX on the other hand, makes use of supercharging technology to reach 850 horsepower.
That’s going to be enough to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, to 124 mph (200 kph) in 9.3 seconds, and ultimately plateau at no less than 214 mph (345 kph). Also, if you’d like to share your thoughts with someone while hitting those marks, the car has an “Avatar Driving Assistant,” an artificial intelligence-equipped “intelligent co-driver, with customizable human features, with whom it is possible to interact using natural language just like with a travel companion.”
By the way, this isn’t the first attempt from the company, which also has other exotics such as the Asfane DieciDieci (a 1,000-hp hypercar) or the Charlotte electric roadster (which apparently comes with a built-in fish tank!). So, these folks are already quite adept at making sure their cars are tailored to their clients, promising total customization via “Programma Sviluppo” and the “Programma Ego” (literally meaning development program and ego...).
Care to know how far they can go? Well, for example, the GTXX variant (which is also street legal even though it’s inspired by GT3 racers) can be made even more unique through a name change—the double X can be turned into any numeral the owner wishes.
With the glitz and glamour out of the way, let’s talk about technical specifications. Just like the two-tone GTXX, the Hèrmes Grey base Stradale model comes with a V10 under the hood. It’s naturally aspirated and churns out 610 horsepower that gets pushed to all four wheels through an AWD system. Tipping the scales at just 1,300 kg (2,866 lbs), the GTXX on the other hand, makes use of supercharging technology to reach 850 horsepower.
That’s going to be enough to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, to 124 mph (200 kph) in 9.3 seconds, and ultimately plateau at no less than 214 mph (345 kph). Also, if you’d like to share your thoughts with someone while hitting those marks, the car has an “Avatar Driving Assistant,” an artificial intelligence-equipped “intelligent co-driver, with customizable human features, with whom it is possible to interact using natural language just like with a travel companion.”