Jay Leno Shows Us Just How Ridiculous His Porsche Carrera GT Sounds

They say that boys never really grow up; their toys just get more expensive. And if you take a look at Jay Leno, and basically at any other petrolhead you know, that statement makes sense. In this episode of Jay Leno's Garage, he showcases one of his rare master pieces, the 2004 Porsche Carrera GT.
Oh, the Porsche Carrera GT. A spawn of 90s GT1 and LMP1 race cars crafted by Porsche engineers with a passion for building extreme machines. And to think that it almost received a turbocharged flat-six engine, much like its predecessors - can you imagine not getting to hear the unearthly sound of the 5.7-liter V10 that was eventually installed just behind the driver?
And if it ever occurred to you that this V10 sounds like a Formula 1 engine, well then, you were not far off, as Porsche designed it some 10 years before the car was actually built, as a secret development unit for the Footwork Formula One team. Sounds pretty much like the story of the Ferrari F50, which also came to use an ex-F1 engine, albeit with some changes to make it more road-going friendly.
Now, Jay Leno's collection is probably getting close to around 200 cars, and although we knew that he had a bunch of ultra-rare models in there, how many of you did you know he had a Carrera GT as well? It seems that, even though he's owned the car for roughly 17 years, he's just now decided to feature it on his show.
The car used to cost a whopping $440,000 when new, and it comes as no surprise than some of these cars are fetching as much as $1,000,000 at this point. That's also got something to do with the fact that the original production number of 1,270 units has decreased over the years due to various reasons.
Even though he spun out in this car while going nearly 200 mph (322 kph) on the race track, Jay is still obviously in love with this car. "It's just been fantastic. It's truly a fascinating car to drive, boy it feels like a lot more than 603 horsepower, even after driving some of the other cars I have like the Ford GT or the P1 McLaren, there's something about this sound that is so intoxicating, I mean it really is a sensory overload drive in this."
