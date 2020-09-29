Spectacular Porsche 911 RSR Posters Take Fans From Daytona to the Moon and Back

High quality artwork is nothing strange to Porsche, given its German knack for both precision and styling. And there’s also no shortage of glory moments that can be saved for all eternity. If you’re a classic, in wall-poster fashion. Yes, in the age of digitalization, paper still holds intrinsic value – especially when a passionate creation team is involved.
The 24-hour race at Daytona holds major sentimental value for Porsche – the 1973 edition of the famous endurance trial was the first important global victory for the company’s 911 series. Its 911 RSR – the first ever RSR, actually – was driven to victory by none other than Hurley Haywood.
Yes, the same guy that won five outright Daytona 24-hours races back in 1973, 1975, 1977, 1979, and 1991. The same one that also has two 24 Hours of Le Mans wins, or a couple of 12 Hours of Sebring, among many others. Actually, if we did a list with all his achievements, we would probably all fall asleep half-way through...
So, back to the 1973 moment when Porsche’s sprawling motorsport career and the 911 RSR were just dreams and prototypes (two of them, one for Haywood and the second for Roger Penske – it retired during the race). The car that arrived in America was very much experimental at the time – with 911 RSR body and just trial-worthy RSR engine, gearbox, suspension, and more.
And, as the legend goes, Haywood even had a close encounter with a seagull that killed off both the bird and windscreen – so the pit crew actually had to ask everyone around if they had a spare, only to ultimately find a matching 911 in the parking lot and buy the spare part directly from the owner...
We are telling you all that in order to better understand the background of these two posters created by the Automobilist team. One depicts the future of the 911 RSR in an imagined 29th Moon Race in the year 2078, so that takes care of the experimental part. The other shows the car with all sorts of spare parts around it, so it covers the legends part with ample subtlety.
Anyone around the world can buy the posters, which come in standard 50 x 70 cm (19¾ x 27½ inch) size. They cost 121 bucks each and will be limited to just 911 copies. Sweet, right?!
