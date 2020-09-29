Spectacular Porsche 911 RSR Posters Take Fans From Daytona to the Moon and Back

View this post on Instagram

With the 1973 Daytona 24 Hours marking the first major international victory for a 911-based car, these captivating past and future posters–limited to 911 pieces–by @IAmAutomobilist take the 911 Carrera RSR to the moon and back.

A post shared by Porsche (@porsche) on Sep 28, 2020 at 3:39am PDT