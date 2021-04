Porsche Manufaktur Fakes Giving Patina Paint to Sample Option to Modern 911

If this were any other regular workday , people from all around the world would be inclined to fully believe that Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur has partnered with the Porsche Classic division to come up with a brand-new option called “Patina Paint To Sample.”Actually, judging by fans' comments on social media, some actually took the news for granted and probably started imagining how a 2022 911 GT3 would look with a paint job that would send it directly into the barn find category.See, dear officials from the German automaker that gave us Dieselgate and now caused a major ruckus with its “Voltswagen” shenanigans, this is the way to pit an April Fool’s joke properly. It’s so subtle that some needed a calendar reminder to catch the point.As far as the new paint job is concerned, Porsche seems to have done a professional job out of covering a 911 in a rusty color. We’re not sure if they’re not going to one day come up with such a thing, given that we also have BMWs with LEDs tucked up inside the kidney grille to light it up like a kitschy work of art.But, for now, we’re rather sure that Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur has its clients satisfied with the current roster of more than 100 individual colors. Sure, there’s a big market for patina-infused rides, but they’re usually very old, very customized, or both By the way, with a factory paint to sample individualization easily costing an arm and a leg, we’re not even sure we’d like to pay top dollar to have a 21st century technological piece of marvel look as if it just endured a prolonged stay in a medium with more than 100% humidity.