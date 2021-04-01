Porsche Manufaktur Fakes Giving Patina Paint to Sample Option to Modern 911

An entire world shook in awe of how badly a German carmaker managed to make a fool of itself with a botched attempt at a joke. Now another automaker (from within the same group, mind you) offers an elegant lesson on how to indulge in traditional April 1st tomfoolery.
If this were any other regular workday, people from all around the world would be inclined to fully believe that Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur has partnered with the Porsche Classic division to come up with a brand-new option called “Patina Paint To Sample.”
Actually, judging by fans' comments on social media, some actually took the news for granted and probably started imagining how a 2022 911 GT3 would look with a paint job that would send it directly into the barn find category.
See, dear officials from the German automaker that gave us Dieselgate and now caused a major ruckus with its “Voltswagen” shenanigans, this is the way to pit an April Fool’s joke properly. It’s so subtle that some needed a calendar reminder to catch the point.
As far as the new paint job is concerned, Porsche seems to have done a professional job out of covering a 911 in a rusty color. We’re not sure if they’re not going to one day come up with such a thing, given that we also have BMWs with LEDs tucked up inside the kidney grille to light it up like a kitschy work of art.
But, for now, we’re rather sure that Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur has its clients satisfied with the current roster of more than 100 individual colors. Sure, there’s a big market for patina-infused rides, but they’re usually very old, very customized, or both.
By the way, with a factory paint to sample individualization easily costing an arm and a leg, we’re not even sure we’d like to pay top dollar to have a 21st century technological piece of marvel look as if it just endured a prolonged stay in a medium with more than 100% humidity.
