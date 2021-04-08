5 The LumoFuel Bioreactor Lets You Create Carbon Neutral Fuel at Home

Porsche’s Quest to Develop Eco-Friendly Fuels Might Save ICEs From Extinction

Porsche and its partners plan to continue the research and development process, and their ultimate goal is to create a zero-emission fuel that can be used on a global scale to keep our beloved ICEs alive. In the last decade, electric vehicles went from novelties to mainstream alternatives to internal combustion-powered vehicles. Their practicality and environmental benefits are undeniable, yet in the hearts of die-hard car enthusiasts, they will never be able to replace cars with non-electrified engines.These enthusiasts have already been handed a huge blow by Ford when the American manufacturer decided to slap the Mustang nameplate to an electric vehicle Although this move was obviously made for marketing reasons, it’s another indication that the future of muscle cars and gas-guzzling ICEs doesn’t look too bright.This perspective might give some people nightmares, and it seems that among them are the good folks at Porsche.Sure, they took a big bite out of thepie in other to satisfy the market’s demands and make money, but the company has no intention to attribute their most popular nameplate, the 911, to electric cars.Moreover, Porsche invests some of the money earned from selling Taycans into the research and development of lower-carbon and climate-neutral fuels to keep its legendary boxers alive.A couple of years ago, it partnered with Siemens Energy and several other partners to develop and implement a pilot project called Haru Oni. The name designated the world’s first integrated, commercial, industrial-scale plant that will produce environmentally friendly fuels (e-fuels).Located in Magallanes, a southern province of Chile, the plant takes advantage of the wind conditions to produce e-fuel with the aid of wind turbines. So, Porsche is focused on developing eco-friendly fuels and plans to do it in the greenest way possible.The company announced that in the pilot phase, around 34,342 gallons (130,000 liters) of e-fuel will be produced as early as 2022. In two further phases, the capacity is scheduled to increase to about 14.5 million gallons (55 million liters) per year by 2024 and around 145 million gallons (550 million liters) by 2026.At first, the e-fuel will be used in small-scale projects, which include powering Porsche Experience Centers’ fleets or certain motorsport events organized by the automaker. Eventually, it will make its way into the gas tanks of series-production sports cars.Last week, Porsche also announced that it would begin testing the first iteration of Esso Renewable Racing Fuel during the 2021 and 2022 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup series.Sourced from the Haru Oni plant and refined by ExxonMobil’s team of scientists and engineers, this e-fuel is expected to achieve a reduction in harmful gas emissions of up to 85%, according to the German manufacturer.It’s not quite emission-free, but it’s a huge step towards that goal. Even if a mass-distributed e-fuel can achieve a 70% reduction in the near future, the world would be a much better and greener place.Porsche and its partners plan to continue the research and development process, and their ultimate goal is to create a zero-emission fuel that can be used on a global scale to keep our beloved ICEs alive.