663-HP Mansory Rolls Cullinan Clad in Carbon Fiber Is Feistier Than a Black Badge

Has anyone noticed the social media automotive week has been taken over by two types of cool reviews? As such, Rolls-Royce enthusiasts had better hurry to secure their dream ride before it’s too late.
Just a quick look at popular venues such as carwow or Top Gear will reveal they have been quite busy going berserk over the opportunity to drive either the road-legal, F1-inspired Aston Martin Valkyrie or the latest star of the ultra-luxury super-SUV party, aka the 715-hp V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue. Some have ticked both off the bucket list, but the rest of us mere mortals need to wait a little longer until these two hit the dealerships to try and experience them.
Or, if money is no object of concern, one could try and snatch a rival while it is still hot. The Mercedes-AMG ONE is probably out of reach even for people who do not worry about spending upwards of $500k on a car, so that leaves us with the representatives of the CUV stratosphere. And, sometimes, an OEM job is not even enough to stand out in the proper, ritzy crowd. No worries, though, as the aftermarket realm always has a proposition or two, just in case you need inspiration.
And there is no need to take our word for granted as we have a proper example courtesy of the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International, who have another ‘subtle’ treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying for their dearly beloved Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It is a Mansory treatment, all right, so right off the bat, we can be sure that no righteous fans will even consider it. But then again, not long ago, they would have had nothing to do with a Rolls-Royce SUV, and today the brand is posting one record year of sales after another.
Anyway, this Rolls-Royce Cullinan with Mansory touches aims for a bit of exterior subtlety on the account of the Audi-inspired Nardo Grey attire, which is of course sprinkled with lots of RS Edition ‘details.’ Those include the complete carbon fiber body kit, the black optics trim package, and the paint-to-match radiator grille, along with other bits and pieces, such as the dark nano-ceramic window and windshield tint. People will also notice that something is amiss with the wheels, as well, as we are dealing with a humongous 24-inch setup doubled by a gloss black tire package.
Well, the yellow from the cabin sure is a wonderful way to contrast the subtler Nardo body, but that is not the most important secret lurking inside. Instead, that would be the fact this ‘standard’ Cullinan trumps the sovereignty of the 591-hp Black Badge commission with an RS stage one performance package that adds exactly 100 hp on top of the base V12’s power rating of 563 ponies for a grand total of 663 horsepower. Thus, no wonder it now hits 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.2 seconds on the way to a 170 mph (274 kph) top speed.
