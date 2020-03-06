500,000-Mile 2011 Honda Civic Still Features Original Engine, Transmission

Love it or hate it, the Civic is one of the most popular passenger cars in the United States for a few pretty good reasons. Reliability, value for money, and the fun factor of the Si and Type R come to mind. On this occasion, we’ll focus on the reliability of a Civic Sedan from the 2011 model year.
Redditor imdonejustbrowsing took to r/cars to prove how good the Honda can be with proper maintenance. Having passed 500,000 miles since it was delivered, the Civic still features “the original engine and transmission” without any rebuilds whatsoever. “I do a coolant and transmission fluid drain and fill every 40,000 miles” while oil is changed at 10,000 miles.
imdonejustbrowsing says that he’s using the Honda Civic Sedan LX he bought in 2015 at 32,000 miles primarily for work, “making deliveries.” The eighth-generation model is equipped with the auto transmission rather than the manual, and to this day, the car “runs as good as it ever has.”
The owner further explains on Reddit that he racked up approximately 60,000 miles in seven or eight months just commuting to and from work. Now that imdonejustbrowsing has a different job where he usually drives a company car, the Civic has seen less action than before. In 2019, “a couple of cross-country road trips” totaled just over 10,000 miles on the odo.
So, are you ready for even more numbers? According to the owner, the four-cylinder engine doesn’t burn oil. Fuel consumption is 36.5 miles to the gallon on average, which is pretty good for a compact car.
Imdonejustbrowsing also talks about two problems on Reddit. First and foremost, the AC compressor had to be replaced twice. Secondly, the paint on the roof failed but Honda agreed to repaint at no cost to the owner. As for preventive maintenance, the timing chain and tensioner were replaced at around 350k miles in case of stretching.
imdonejustbrowsing says that he’s using the Honda Civic Sedan LX he bought in 2015 at 32,000 miles primarily for work, “making deliveries.” The eighth-generation model is equipped with the auto transmission rather than the manual, and to this day, the car “runs as good as it ever has.”
The owner further explains on Reddit that he racked up approximately 60,000 miles in seven or eight months just commuting to and from work. Now that imdonejustbrowsing has a different job where he usually drives a company car, the Civic has seen less action than before. In 2019, “a couple of cross-country road trips” totaled just over 10,000 miles on the odo.
So, are you ready for even more numbers? According to the owner, the four-cylinder engine doesn’t burn oil. Fuel consumption is 36.5 miles to the gallon on average, which is pretty good for a compact car.
Imdonejustbrowsing also talks about two problems on Reddit. First and foremost, the AC compressor had to be replaced twice. Secondly, the paint on the roof failed but Honda agreed to repaint at no cost to the owner. As for preventive maintenance, the timing chain and tensioner were replaced at around 350k miles in case of stretching.