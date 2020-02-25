“Mad” Mike Hughes Dies in Homemade Rocket Launch Set to Prove the Earth Is Flat

2021 Honda Fit Type R Rendering Has Silly Wing, Will Never Happen

Honda makes a lot of good cars, from really practical minivans to sporty mid-sized sedans. However, there's only one really awesome Honda right now, and that's the Civic Type R. 4 photos



In recent interviews, company officials have stated that no other car will get the Type R badge. That means millionaires won't be able to buy an NSX Type R. Boohoo! Also, the smaller Fit hatchback will never race a Ford



The technology is clearly there; Honda has had the 1.5-liter turbo engine for several years and could easily drop a 200 horsepower version under the hood of the Fit. However, that probably wouldn't be very smart.



While other small cars, like the Fiesta or MINI Cooper, are widely recognizable all over the world, the Fit only seems to work in Japan and the surrounding part of Asia. It's more of a versatile family car over there, not a city car, plus it's never been that interesting to drive.



Still, it's always fun to see the features of the Civic Type R on other cars. In this case, the rendering by



The most attention-grabbing element for us is not the wing, but this paint color. It's called Boost Blue and looks the business. On top of that, you have a full body kit, including a set of wide fenders, the obligatory fake air intakes at the front and back, plus rockers and a spoiler. Sports suspension and black alloys with red piping tie everything together.



