Ranking Ben Affleck's EVs Based on Coolness and Power

Ben Affleck is not one to casually flaunt his wealth around, but he spends a significant amount of money on cars. And he already has a sizable collection of powerful, expensive EVs.
Photo: Collage / Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0 / Tesla / Gateway Bronco / edited by Autoevolution
There has been a lot of conversation about EVs and celebrities, too, are jumping on the electric vehicle bandwagon, with Academy Award-winning actor Ben Affleck included.
Up until 2022, the actor who played Batman in several DC Comics movies, including Justice League and Batman vs Superman, seemed to opt mainly for ICE vehicles, with the exception of his dark Tesla. But that started to change late last year and now the actor doesn’t own just one or two, but four different electric cars and an electric bike. Here are all of them, ranked based on power.
#5 Harley-Davidson Electric Bike
Ben Affleck is not just a car fan, but he likes everything on wheels, including motorcycles. Even though he'd famously crashed his Suzuki GXS1300R Hayabusa. But we're not going to cover that one, but focus instead on his electric motorcycle and the first attempt at an electric Harley-Davidson, the LiveWire.
The motorcycle has an electric liquid-cooled motor, placed under the battery. The LiveWire has an output of 105 horsepower and 86 lb-ft (117 Nm) of torque and a range of about 146 mi (235 km) in the city. Riders can enjoy it up to 95 mi (152 km) on the highway before needing to plug it in again.
The LiveWire is able to reach a top speed of 110 mph (180 kph). And his electric Harley-Davidson comes with a cost of approximately $30,000.
Affleck received the electrified vintage Ford Bronco last year for his 50th birthday from his wife, triple-threat Jennifer Lopez. She went for a Seafoam Green exterior with a black soft top, choosing the top-of-the-range model Gateway Bronco offers, the Luxe-GT.
The powertrain of the vintage EV can now generate up to 400+ horsepower (406+ ps) thanks to an electric motor, which is more than enough to get it to 60 mph (97 kph) from zero in approximately 4 seconds. Customers can enjoy their electrified Bronco up to 300 mi (483 km) before plugging it in again.
Besides its electric powertrain, the Bronco includes other modern features, including Apple CarPlay, heated and cooled seats, plus the brand's exclusive electronic ride control. Gateway Bronco's electrified off-roader starts at $465,000.
4MATIC Sedan, the EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan, and the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ Sedan. Naturally, the actor went for the latter, which is also the most powerful among them.
The flagship sedan is put in motion by two electric motors, one placed on the front axle, the other on the rear, complete with an all-wheel drive layout. The two motors are good enough for 649 horsepower (658 ps). If you engage the EQ Boost, part of the AMG Dynamic Plus package, the car gets up to 751 horsepower (761 ps) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) of torque.
Worthy of Batman's ride, the elegant electric Mercedes could easily get away from enemies, because it can rocket to 60 mph (97 kph) from standstill in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph). Range shouldn't be a concern, because, thanks to a 107.8-kWh battery pack, you can drive up to 277 mi (446 km) before stopping at a charging station. This EV Batmobile starts at $147,500.
behind the wheel of yet another EV - the Rivian R1S, the American EV manufacturer's second model after the R1T pickup truck.
A seven-seat SUV, the Rivian R1S is perfect for Ben and JLo's blended family, which includes five children: Jennifer's twins, whom she shares with singer Marc Anthony, and Ben's three kids, shared with actress Jennifer Garner.
The Rivian R1S is offered in three versions. The only available option at the moment is the Adventure package which gives customers a choice between two and four electric motors. The most powerful one is the Quad-Motor AWD option, generating 835 horsepower (847 ps) and 908 lb-ft (1,231 Nm) of torque, good for an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.1 seconds, with a top speed of 125 mph (201 kph) and an EPA range of 314-316 mi (505-509 km). The least expensive of all of Ben's rides, the Rivian R1S starts at $78,000 before options and taxes.
longtime fan of Tesla. The first one he bought was a Model S, back in 2013, upgrading to the Model S Plaid in 2021, the same year the brand introduced it.
His Model S Plaid comes in Solid Black, which adds $1,500 to the price. Powering it are three electric motors, one on the front axle, and two on the rear for an all-wheel drive setup. Together, the three are able to generate a whopping 1,020 horsepower (1,034 ps).
The American EV brand claims the Model S Plaid can whizz to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 1.99 seconds, driving as fast as 200 mph (322 kph). All of that, plus a range of 396 mi (637 km) thanks to a 100-kWh battery cost $114,990.
Based on coolness, the list would've probably went: the Rivian, Tesla Model S Plaid, Mercedes EQS Sedan, Harley-Davidson, and Ford Bronco.
If we were to have ranked the four EVs based on price, then the list would’ve started with the Harly, then the Rivian, followed by the Tesla, Mercedes, and Ford Bronco. And that is quite a twist. No matter how we rank those vehicles.
