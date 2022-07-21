4.84 Bore Space Mustang Drags Nitrous Big Block Camaro RS, Someone Gets Trashed

Is anyone surprised when at least two of the Big Detroit Three meet up – on and around the track – and there is a huge crowd cheering for a feisty brawl? Luckily, many happen within the safe confines of the nation’s quarter-mile dragstrips.
And as far as the Middle Georgia Motorsports Park (Jeffersonville, GA) is concerned, the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube is usually right in the middle of the heated action. The latest feature (uploaded on July 20th, 2022) comes right after showcasing a feisty ‘Maro during ‘Mike Hill’s Late Nite at the Zoo’ event and while one of the protagonists is the same first-gen Chevy Camaro RS, we are left without hints if we are also dealing with the same organized venue.
Anyway, just in case you want to know more about the stunning white-and-crimson nitrous Big Block Chevy Camaro called “Josey Wells” and why it is considered a 4.84 bore space beast, we also took the liberty of embedding a second video below, which focuses on the GM representative from every angle. Now, on the other hand, the star of the quarter-mile drag show is another 4.84 bore space monster, a thoroughly reworked Fox Body Ford Mustang “Boss.”
The homage livery is just one of the quirks for this cool Fox Body, right next to the jet-engine-style hood scoop or the LED taillights. Everything – including the huge crowd gathered around the brawlers right on the track – pointed towards this being “one of the biggest 4.84 bore space matchups between two of the fastest nitrous cars” that dragstrip had ever seen, and we are pretty sad there were no ETs and trap speeds.
Alas, this was all done in grudge-match style, and only the green light gave us any hint of the quick winner. As for who got trampled and who took the laurels, we are not going to spoil the fun of seeing both races (they did a two-out-of-three brawl) for yourself!
