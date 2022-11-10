47 Years Ago to the Day, the "Titantic of the Great Lakes" Sank

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, jumped into the iron and minerals industry by commissioning the build of the massive ship in 1957. She was built one foot shy of the maximum length allowed to pass through the soon to be completed Saint Lawrence Seaway at a cost of $7 million ($74 million in 2022).
She was officially christened the Edmund Fitzgerald after the president of the Northwestern Mutual and launched on June 7, 1958.
The freighter measuring 729 feet (222 meter) long, 75 feet (22.9 meter), and 25-foot (7.6 meter) draft would become the longest ship to ply the waters of the Great Lakes from the norhtern reaches of Lake Superior to the easternmost shores of Lake Erie. She was known as 'Queen of the Lakes' until a year later when the 730-foot (222.5 meter) SS Murray Bay was launched.
Her 26,000 long ton (26 million kg) capacity was divided into three central cargo bays loaded through 21water-tight cargo hatches. From her launch in 1958 until a refit during a winter 1971-72 layup, she was powered by coal-fired boilers before being converted to oil.
While she transported taconite iron ore from the mines near Duluth, Minnesota to iron works facilities in Detroit, Toledo and beyond setting seasonal haul records six times over a 17-year period, her fate may have been sealed way back at her launch ceremony in 1958.
Sailors and merchant mariners are superstitious having a fear of the unknown and using it to explain unforeseen misfortunes. The ceremony was bewitched by such misfortunes. Namely, the tradition of christening a new vessel by breaking a champagne bottle over her bow did not go as planned as it took the wife of Edmund Fitzgerald three attempts to break the bottle. Secondly, the shipyard crew had difficulty releasing the keel blocks causing a delay in the ceremonial launch. Upon finally being launched sideways, she lurched off the dock into the water creating a wave so big that is doused the spectators, crashing into the pier before righting herself. In fact, it was reported that one witness swore the ship was “trying to climb right out of the water.”
After completing nine days of sea trials the Edmund Fitzgerald went to work. Over her 17-year career she was tagged with a variety of nicknames such as; “Fitz”, “Pride of America”, “Mighty Fitz”, “Toledo Express”, Big Fitz”and the “Titantic of the Great Lakes.”
She would leave on her final voyage on this day on November 9, 1975 at 2:15 from Superior, Wisconsin, fully laden with over 26 tons of taconite ore pellets bound for Detroit. Under the command of Captain Earnest M. McSorely, she sailed south amid reports of an approaching storm that was projected to pass south of Lake Superior by the morning of November 10th.
The National Weather Service would later update the forecast in the early evening hours of November 9, and warned of gale force winds. McSorley consulted with the captain of a trailing ship, the Arthur M Andersen, and together they decided to head north for security near the Ontario shore. There they encountered an early-winter storm in the early hours of November 10 reporting winds of 52 knots (96km/h; 60mph) and waves 10 feet (3.m) high.
Throughout the afternoon of November 10 the caption of the Arthur M. Andersen maintained radio contact with the Edmund Fitzgerald. High winds and huge waves continued to pound both ships in gale force form. At 4:52, the Arthur M Andersen reported winds as high as 58 knots (107km/h; 67mph) and waves in excess 25 feet (7.6m) by 6:00p.m.
All told, the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald claimed the lives of all 29 crewman, none of whom were ever found. Underwater surveys performed by the United States Coast Guard would find her just 15 miles (24 km) west of ominously named Deadman's Cove, Ontarion laying on the Lake Superior bottom broken in two.
The Edmund Fitzgerald joined some 240 vessels in the area that also succumbed to the violent and unpredictable nature of Lake Superior waters. It remains a mystery what the final blow to the mighty ship had been, but many have speculated an rogue wave may have been the culprit.
The wreck is probably the most well-known vessel to sink in the Great Lakes with the help of Gordon Lightfoot's 1976 hit song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”
As with many accidents of this nature, there were many changes to shipping regulations on the Great Lakes that included mandatory survival suits, depth finders, positioning systems, increased freeboard on ships and periodic vessel inspections.
