400-HP Lotus Emira Shows How Fast It Can Accelerate to 124 MPH, Are You Impressed?

More on this:

1 Some of the Weirdest-Looking Cars That Have Ever Raced in Formula 1

2 Lotus Emira With “Velocity” Aero Widebody Kit Aims for a Supercharged V6 Lifestyle

3 Emira GT4 Is the Result of 74 Years of Lotus Greatness, Priced Like a 911 Turbo S

4 The 2022 Emira: Lotus Says Goodbye to the Combustion Engine With Help From AMG and Toyota

5 All-New Lotus Emira Pricing and Specs Confirmed, First Edition Model a £75,995 Affair