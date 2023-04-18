3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Fuel Pump Issue Prompts Yet Another Recall, Over 45k Vehicles Affected

FCA US LLC, previously known as Chrysler, has issued a recall for no fewer than 45,711 units of the Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, and Ram 1500 equipped with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. As with previous recalls affecting the six-cylinder turbo diesel engine, the high-pressure fuel pump may introduce debris into the fuel system, leading to fuel starvation and internal damage.

13 photos Photo: FCA / edited