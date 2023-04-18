3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Fuel Pump Issue Prompts Yet Another Recall, Over 45k Vehicles Affected

FCA US LLC, previously known as Chrysler, has issued a recall for no fewer than 45,711 units of the Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, and Ram 1500 equipped with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. As with previous recalls affecting the six-cylinder turbo diesel engine, the high-pressure fuel pump may introduce debris into the fuel system, leading to fuel starvation and internal damage.
The suspect pump bears part number 68501449AA, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration by the American half of the Stellantis group. Supplied by Robert Bosch, said fuel pump is designated CP4.2 by the German multinational. A simple Google search reveals plenty of horror stories about it, with the CP4.2 prone to fail too late to prevent metal fragments from going into the fuel rails and lines.
Said fragments then make their way to the injectors, then out the return circuit. Replacing all these components is a costly affair, and cleaning up the fuel tank is no triviality either. Recall number 23V-263 can trace its roots back to February 2022, when the Technical Safety and Regulatory Committee within FCA opened an investigation into the premature failure of the CP4.2 in the 2021 to 2023 model year Wrangler and Gladiator, as well as the 2022 to 2023 model year Ram half-tonner.
Chrysler gingerly notes that it had conducted an analysis of the stall patterns and vehicle history from February 2022 through March 2023 even though Chrysler was well aware of the root cause and failure mechanism from previous recalls. Adding insult to injury, the third-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit is aware of a whopping 126 warranty claims. Eight field reports and three other service records also need to be highlighted.
The remedy comes in the guise of a high-pressure fuel pump with improved durability. Chrysler didn't mention the make and model of the replacement pump in documents filed with the federal watchdog, at least not in the publicly available documents. The fuel system of affected vehicles may also receive replacement parts based on what the dealer tech finds in the engine bay.
Dealers and owners alike will be informed of this issue on June 2. Owners who may have incurred repair costs related to the high-pressure fuel pump and fuel system are eligible for reimbursement as long as they can provide adequate proof of payment for the repair work.
As mentioned earlier, the 2021 to 2023 model year Wrangler equipped with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 is called back. Build dates range from November 2021 to January 2023. In the Gladiator's case, make that October 2021 to April 2023 for the same model years. As for the Ram 1500, affected 2022 and 2023 models were manufactured between October 2021 and March 2023.
The Gladiator is expected to drop the EcoDiesel after the 2023 model year due to the potential introduction of the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain to the mid-size pickup for 2024. The Wrangler and Ram 1500 are no longer available with the VM Motori-supplied diesel engine.
