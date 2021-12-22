21-Years-Owned 1989 Honda GB500 Tourist Trophy Has 3,200 Miles on the Odometer

5 1991 Chevrolet Corvette Callaway Convertible Will Blow You Away, Two Days Left To Bid

If you do end up getting your hands on this motorcycle, make sure you treat it to the restoration it deserves, will you? 28 photos



As for the creature’s fundamental specs and features, it draws power from an air-cooled 498cc single-cylinder engine, which is coupled with a five-speed transmission and a wet multi-plate clutch. The four-stroke mill packs a single overhead camshaft, four valves, and a compression ratio of 8.9:1.



In the neighborhood of 7,000 revs per minute, a peak horsepower figure of 33 ponies will be accomplished at the rear wheel. When the crank turns at approximately 6,000 rpm, the powerplant will go about producing up to 26 pound-feet (36 Nm) of twisting force.



Ultimately, this whole ordeal enables the GB500 to reach a top speed of 108 mph (174 kph). Tipping the scales at 390 pounds (180 kg) on a full stomach, Honda’s beauty is supported by 35 mm (1.4 inches) telescopic forks up front and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers on the other end.



At twelve o’clock, stopping power comes from a single brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper, while the rear wheel is brought to a halt by a traditional drum module. When filled to the brim, the machine’s fuel chamber is able to hold 4.5 gallons (17 liters) of fossil syrup.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.