Freedom V2 Is an Elegant Example of “Dream Big, Live Tiny”

5 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP Is the Ultimate Italian Naked, First Hot Bike of 2022

4 Porsche GT2 RS Boldly Challenges Ducati Panigale V4 S, Just Doesn't Have Enough Power

3 Ducati Reveals the All-New DesertX, an Adventure Machine Built for the Sand Dunes

2 This Undefiled 1998 Ducati 916 Will Set Your Heart Ablaze, Sports Remus Exhaust

1 Two-Mile Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Is Up for Grabs, Demands Sports Car Money

More on this:

Low-Mile 2008 Ducati 1098R Packs Carbon Fiber Accessories and Asphalt-Cracking Power

Not only is this beast insanely powerful, but it is also rare and utterly dumbfounding. 24 photos



At 9,750 rpm, the liquid-cooled 1,198cc L-twin is fully capable of transmitting as much as 180 hp to a six-speed gearbox, which spins the rear forged aluminum Marchesini hoop through a chain final drive. When the engine growls at around 7,750 revs, you’ll be experiencing a brutal torque output figure of 99 pound-feet (134 Nm).



With its savage force, the fuel-injected mill enables its bearer to slaughter the quarter-mile sprint in 9.3 spine-tingling seconds. Boasting a dry weight of just 364 pounds (165 kg), Bologna’s spartan can hit a top speed of 185 mph (298 kph). The powertrain is placed inside a tubular steel trellis skeleton, sitting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Ohlins forks and a fully-adjustable TTX36 monoshock.



Finally, stopping power is supplied by dual 330 mm (13 inches) brake rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers up front, along with a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) disc and a twin-piston caliper at the rear end. The



In addition, this untarnished 2008 MY Duc comes with 1,130 miles (1,820 km) on the counter, so it’s practically as good as new! If spending a substantial pile of cash on a race-bred Italian superbike is your thing, then be sure to visit the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform before December 28, because this machine is heading to For the 2008 model-year, only 450 copies of Ducati ’s unforgiving 1098R have been assembled to meet WSBK homologation requirements. The two-wheeled stallion is put in motion thanks to a twin-cylinder Testastretta Evoluzione powerplant, with dual overhead camshafts, eight desmodromic valves and a massive compression ratio of no less than 12.8:1.At 9,750 rpm, the liquid-cooled 1,198cc L-twin is fully capable of transmitting as much as 180 hp to a six-speed gearbox, which spins the rear forged aluminum Marchesini hoop through a chain final drive. When the engine growls at around 7,750 revs, you’ll be experiencing a brutal torque output figure of 99 pound-feet (134 Nm).With its savage force, the fuel-injected mill enables its bearer to slaughter the quarter-mile sprint in 9.3 spine-tingling seconds. Boasting a dry weight of just 364 pounds (165 kg), Bologna’s spartan can hit a top speed of 185 mph (298 kph). The powertrain is placed inside a tubular steel trellis skeleton, sitting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Ohlins forks and a fully-adjustable TTX36 monoshock.Finally, stopping power is supplied by dual 330 mm (13 inches) brake rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers up front, along with a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) disc and a twin-piston caliper at the rear end. The 1098R pictured in this article’s photo gallery wears and aftermarket front fairing made of carbon fiber, as well as a premium pair of Diablo Supercorsa SP tires from Pirelli’s inventory.In addition, this untarnished 2008 MY Duc comes with 1,130 miles (1,820 km) on the counter, so it’s practically as good as new! If spending a substantial pile of cash on a race-bred Italian superbike is your thing, then be sure to visit the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform before December 28, because this machine is heading to auction with a top bid of $12,500.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.