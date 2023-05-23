2024 VW Touareg Teased Ahead of May 24 Unveiling, Still Won't Apply for a US Visa

Volkswagen is getting ready to put additional pressure on the premium midsize SUV (or crossover, if you will) segment with the facelifted Touareg. Mind you, it's no premium proposal, as it would step on the toes of its Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne cousins, but it will remain a great alternative to models such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.
Prototypes of the facelifted Touareg have been caught in the open for roughly a year now, and the testing and fine-tuning phase has just ended, as Volkswagen has announced it is due on May 24, 2023. The brand's flagship high-rider that won't return to our shores has also previewed most of its styling in a very revealing post dropped by the Wolfsburg brand on social media recently.
What should you expect in terms of visuals? A full-width light bar decorating the face and stretching between the new headlights that will be further enhanced on upper grades, sporting a total of 38,400 micro LEDs, Volkswagen says. Additional flashiness has been reserved for the tailgate, which will sport a backlit logo. The taillights, bumpers, grille, and perhaps some colors and wheels will be new.
In the cabin, the 2024 Volkswagen Touareg will sport a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, enhanced voice control, lane-precise navigation, high-res map data, and a few other things. Volkswagen has listened to its clientele, so the armrests and center console panels were updated to become softer due to customer feedback. Rounding things off could be the new trim and upholstery.
The chassis received some improvements of its own, with the German company mentioning a new steel spring running gear setup, joined by the optional air suspension. On the roof, it gets a load sensor capable of detecting installed roof boxes, working in concert with the chassis electronics to improve stability. The powertrain details have remained a well-preserved secret, but the car manufacturer has already confirmed that the Touareg R eHybrid isn't going anywhere. It is unknown whether the performance of this model was boosted, but in its current form, it offers 455 hp (462 ps/340 kW) combined, and it is capable of driving on electric power for 29 miles (47 km).
Full specifications will be announced tomorrow (May 24), when the facelifted 2024 Volkswagen Touareg will sit under the spotlight with no camouflage on its body at all. We expect the order books to open on the right side of the pond in the coming days or weeks, with customer deliveries probably kicking off later this year. Are you excited about the mid-cycle refresh of the Touareg, and if so, should they bring the nameplate back to our shores? Head to the comments area below and speak your mind.
