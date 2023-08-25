2024 Volkswagen Atlas EA888 Engine Issue Prompts Recall Over Fire Risk

In production since 2017 for the 2018 model year, the Volkswagen Atlas entered 2024 with one less engine. Instead of the 2.0-liter I4 and 3.6-liter VR6 from 2023 and earlier, the largest utility vehicle that Volkswagen sells in the United States of America now comes exclusively with the four-cylinder mill.
EA888 is the codename of said engine, and over the years, the German automaker from Wolfsburg ironed out the most pressing issues. Be that as it may, Volkswagen Group of America is calling back a little over 2,000 examples of the 2024 model year Atlas for potentially damaged connecting rods that may lead to an oil leak, resulting in a vehicle fire.
Manufactured in Mexico since 2013, the EA888 in the suspect vehicles may have been produced with contaminated bearings. The contamination leads to excessive wear of said bearings due to increased particle occurrence in the oil circuit, which results in excessive play and – eventually – catastrophic damage. Volkswagen Group of America became aware of this issue in the week of July 3.
Abnormal engine noise allegations at the Chattanooga plant resulted in the in-depth analysis of the Atlas-specific EA888 to identify the root cause. Weeks later, Volkswagen learned about a fire consuming an Atlas in the possession of a dealer.
Come August 16, the company decided to recall the aforementioned 2,000-odd vehicles. Volkswagen Group of America is aware of 12 claims of either oil leaks or fires caused by damaged connecting rod bearings. Potentially affected vehicles were manufactured between June 16 and July 25. Volkswagen is presently developing a test procedure to identify engines that need replacing.
Dealers have been informed of this recall today, August 25. Owners will have to wait until October 20 at the latest to receive a Volkswagen-branded envelope via first-class mail with instructions to bring their sport utility vehicles in for inspection.
As ever, the Atlas is available to configure in two distinct flavors: three-row Atlas or two-row Atlas Cross Sport. Pricing starts at $37,725 and $36,715 (sans destination freight charge), and the EA888 develops more power and torque than before. It's torquier than the discontinued VR6 as well, but remember that a four-cylinder turbo with a displacement of 2.0 liters works much harder than a naturally-aspirated VR6 engine with 3.6 liters to its name.
Rated at 269 horsepower and 273 pound-feet (370 Nm) on premium dino juice, the 2024 model year Atlas is much obliged to tow 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms). Redesigned both outside and inside, the mid-size crossover has also gained a rugged grade.
Inspired by the Basecamp concept from 2019, the Peak Edition comes with standard all-wheel drive, black wheels mounted with all-terrain rubber, silver garnish for the bumpers and side skirts, orange accents for the interior, and Peak Edition branding for the backlit dashboard. Its direct rivals are the Honda Pilot TrailSport, Kia Telluride X-Pro, Hyundai Palisade XRT, and Ford Explorer Timberline.
Manufactured in Mexico since 2013, the EA888 in the suspect vehicles may have been produced with contaminated bearings. The contamination leads to excessive wear of said bearings due to increased particle occurrence in the oil circuit, which results in excessive play and – eventually – catastrophic damage. Volkswagen Group of America became aware of this issue in the week of July 3.
Abnormal engine noise allegations at the Chattanooga plant resulted in the in-depth analysis of the Atlas-specific EA888 to identify the root cause. Weeks later, Volkswagen learned about a fire consuming an Atlas in the possession of a dealer.
Come August 16, the company decided to recall the aforementioned 2,000-odd vehicles. Volkswagen Group of America is aware of 12 claims of either oil leaks or fires caused by damaged connecting rod bearings. Potentially affected vehicles were manufactured between June 16 and July 25. Volkswagen is presently developing a test procedure to identify engines that need replacing.
Dealers have been informed of this recall today, August 25. Owners will have to wait until October 20 at the latest to receive a Volkswagen-branded envelope via first-class mail with instructions to bring their sport utility vehicles in for inspection.
As ever, the Atlas is available to configure in two distinct flavors: three-row Atlas or two-row Atlas Cross Sport. Pricing starts at $37,725 and $36,715 (sans destination freight charge), and the EA888 develops more power and torque than before. It's torquier than the discontinued VR6 as well, but remember that a four-cylinder turbo with a displacement of 2.0 liters works much harder than a naturally-aspirated VR6 engine with 3.6 liters to its name.
Rated at 269 horsepower and 273 pound-feet (370 Nm) on premium dino juice, the 2024 model year Atlas is much obliged to tow 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms). Redesigned both outside and inside, the mid-size crossover has also gained a rugged grade.
Inspired by the Basecamp concept from 2019, the Peak Edition comes with standard all-wheel drive, black wheels mounted with all-terrain rubber, silver garnish for the bumpers and side skirts, orange accents for the interior, and Peak Edition branding for the backlit dashboard. Its direct rivals are the Honda Pilot TrailSport, Kia Telluride X-Pro, Hyundai Palisade XRT, and Ford Explorer Timberline.