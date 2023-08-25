2024 Volkswagen Atlas EA888 Engine Issue Prompts Recall Over Fire Risk

In production since 2017 for the 2018 model year, the Volkswagen Atlas entered 2024 with one less engine. Instead of the 2.0-liter I4 and 3.6-liter VR6 from 2023 and earlier, the largest utility vehicle that Volkswagen sells in the United States of America now comes exclusively with the four-cylinder mill.

49 photos Photo: Volkswagen / edited