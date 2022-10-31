2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata NE Rumored With Nearly 200 Horsepower

Best Car understands that Mazda’s next-generation roadster will be a hybrid affair. In the November 26th issue of the magazine, the Japanese publication reports that 100 metric ponies are targeted for every liter.
That’s 200 metric ponies if the Japanese automaker continues to use a 2.0-liter engine, which converts to 197 mechanical horsepower as used in the United States of America. That’s not a tremendous jump, but nevertheless, don’t forget that the MX-5 is about handling rather than big numbers.
Three years ago, research & development boss Ichiro Hirose suggested that some kind of electrification is considered. His colleague, design chief Ikuo Maeda, revealed that “the preference of people who enjoy driving sports cars might be changing,” thus confirming a degree of electrification.
A little over a month ago, the carparazzi spied the all-new Miata for the first time ever. Spied driving on public roads outside of the Nurburgring Nordschleife, the white-painted test mule in the photo gallery features wider rear fenders and Bridgestone Potenza rubber boots. A blue sticker that reads 00761 can also be seen, but there is no indication of a hybrid-assisted setup based around the 2.0L Skyactiv-G or a different engine.
There’s hearsay in regard to the 2.0L Skyactiv-X that Mazda introduced a few years back with much pomp and circumstance, which comes with spark-controlled compression ignition that improves performance while reducing emissions. Each cylinder boasts a spark plug to ignite a small amount of fuel-air mix so that the remaining fuel-air mix ignites under pressure, just like a diesel engine. The Roots-type supercharging system of the 2.0L SkyActiv-X is there to force a lot of air into the combustion chamber.
There’s also a mild-hybrid version of this engine, dubbed Skyactiv-X M Hybrid, which makes use of a 24-volt battery connected to an integrated starter generator for even lower emissions and even better performance. Available in the Mazda3 and CX-30, the mild-hybrid setup is up to 30 percent more efficient than the SkyActiv-G of the same displacement.
On a related note, it’s worth mentioning that the next-gen Toyota GR86 is expected with a three-cylinder turbo hybrid powertrain and the Toyota New N vehicle platform of the Lexus IS, as per the peeps at Best Car.
