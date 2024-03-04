2024 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail Is An(other) American Tribute to the Lone Star State

Two weeks ago, we shared with you the updated MSRPs for the Gladiator lineup and confirmed that the diesel-powered V6 traded places with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. Now, it's time for something a bit spicier – a special edition of the Gladiator that should make Jeep-buying Texans feel like they are just a bit better than everyone else in the country. Here's what's included.

