2024 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail Is An(other) American Tribute to the Lone Star State

Two weeks ago, we shared with you the updated MSRPs for the Gladiator lineup and confirmed that the diesel-powered V6 traded places with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. Now, it's time for something a bit spicier – a special edition of the Gladiator that should make Jeep-buying Texans feel like they are just a bit better than everyone else in the country. Here's what's included.
The 2024 Jeep Gladiator has a starting price of $37,895 sans freight. However, keep in mind that it's equipped with the latest Uconnect 5 system without embedded navigation. You'll have to rely on Google Maps, Waze, or Apple Maps. It's what everyone does, anyway.
The most expensive version is Rubicon X, which will set you back at least $64,890. Jeep says that J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study found the Gladiator to be the best midsize truck regarding new-vehicle quality.
However, if you live in the Lone Star State and like Jeep, you'll be happy to hear that the Gladiator Texas Trail has an MSRP of $48,090, excluding destination. The brand didn't overextend. Props to Jeep's marketing team for that. After all, Texas is the place where the automaker sells the most Gladiators.
If you want to be among the first to own the 2024 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail, then call your preferred dealer and tell them to put one aside for you because orders are open.
As standard, the special pickup truck comes with an "1836" hood and tailgate decal (reminding everyone about Texas' Declaration of Independence),17-inch aluminum wheels, 32-inch mud-terrain tires, the Command-Trac 4x4 part-time two-speed transfer case (with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio), a body-color hardtop, black McKilney-trimmed seats, and steel rock rails.
Prospective buyers also get power and heated side mirrors, power windows, and side-curtain airbags for both rows of seats as standard. Jeep made sure to enhance comfort, so it added adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, the 12.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen, a universal garage door opener, and a remote start system.
Customers will also get heated front seats and a heated steering wheel without having to pay extra.
If you're not a Jeep fan or an existing customer, you might not know that the Gladiator Texas Trail has been on sale before 2024. That's not a bad thing! It just shows that the trim is a winning combination.
Besides helping Jeep sell more pickup trucks in the Lone Star State, this edition (not limited to a certain number of units) represents great value. It offers most of what is necessary to navigate all the off-road trails in Texas, except the engineered ones. Just make sure to avoid any unnecessary dealer add-ons.
Under the hood, we find the 3.6-liter V6 engine that pumps out 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission makes sure power is administered correctly.
Finally, the 2024 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail is available in seven colors: black, white, gray, blue, red, a striking and almost neon-like yellow, and a bright blue-gray combo.
