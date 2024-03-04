Rags to Riches: How a Crusty ’54 Chevy Truck Got an LSX and a Six-Figure Auction Price

Let us ask you something. What really makes a classic restomod genuinely valuable? Is there a combination of a specific model, model year, and engine swap guaranteed to bring home the big bucks at auction? What about the story behind the vehicle? That surely has to play a role in it somehow. Whatever the case, this 1954 Chevy truck checks all the boxes for a great model, solid model year, the appropriate hardware under the hood, and a great story to tell.

17 photos Photo: Metalworks Speed Shop (edited by autoevolution)