2012 Jeep Wrangler Feels the Call of Duty on the SH Market, Carries Decent Price Tag

Did you miss your chance to buy a Jeep Wrangler Call of Duty Edition back in the day? Look no further than this tuned copy if you can live with the angry face and other modifications.
Introduced for the 2012 model year and aptly called the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Edition, this special JK Jeep Wrangler came in two- and four-door body styles, building on the Rubicon trim level.
A celebration of the popular gaming franchise Call of Duty and its third installment in the series, the MW3, it featured special graphics inspired by the first-person shooter on the spare wheel cover and front fenders, as well as a tweaked hood and various accessories that came from Mopar's portfolio.
The latter part included the front and rear bumpers, fuel filler cap, taillamp guards, and room for a winch, which was an optional feature. The upgrades continued on the inside with the black seats with contrast stitching, various Call of Duty logos, a bespoke cargo mat for those who went for the Unlimited, and a few other features.
All versions of this special series Jeep Wrangler came with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 motor, which was good for 285 horsepower (289 ps/213 kW) back then. The engine also powers the pictured Call of Duty MW3 Edition, working in concert with an automatic transmission.
Interested parties should know that it has a well-documented history and appears to have been properly taken care of over the last twelve years. It has quite a few miles under its belt, with the odometer reading almost 154,000 miles (km) at the time of cataloging. Nevertheless, it should have a lot of life left in it, especially since its motor is deemed as being very reliable.
Want to talk about the Benjamins? Well, as anyone who has briefly looked into the second-hand JK Jeep Wranglers knows, they're on the affordable side of things. This one doesn't carry an exaggerated price tag, either, but it's not the most affordable you'll come across. The Garage Kept Motors listing reveals you can make it yours in exchange for $24,900.
That kind of money won't buy you a new Jeep, even if you settle for the Compass, as this one has an MSRP of $25,900. For a new Wrangler, you will have to cough out in excess of $31,995, and that's before dealer fees and destination.
This vehicle, however, has received additional modifications, like the Nitto Ridge Grappler tires wrapped around the XD wheels and a mean face with a bulbar. It is a black car with a matching interior that's "ready to conquer any terrain," as the vendor says in the ad that we'll get to in a few moments.
