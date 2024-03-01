2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Recalled Over Improperly Machined Steering Knuckle

It's been a rough week for FCA US LLC in terms of safety recalls, but even more so for the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Previously recalled to the tune of 338,238 vehicles for potentially damaged upper control arm pinch bolts, the mid-sized sport utility vehicle has been recalled yet again for potential steering knuckle separation. But on this occasion, the root cause is an improperly machined steering knuckle rather than damaged pinch bolts.

8 photos Photo: Jeep / edited