2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Recalled Over Improperly Machined Steering Knuckle

It's been a rough week for FCA US LLC in terms of safety recalls, but even more so for the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Previously recalled to the tune of 338,238 vehicles for potentially damaged upper control arm pinch bolts, the mid-sized sport utility vehicle has been recalled yet again for potential steering knuckle separation. But on this occasion, the root cause is an improperly machined steering knuckle rather than damaged pinch bolts.
Only 250 vehicles produced for the 2024 model year have been recalled, namely Grand Cherokee SUVs assembled between December 27 and January 2. The iffy steering knuckles equipping these sport utility vehicles come from Saint Jean Industries of Heber Springs, Arkansas.
Still dubbed FCA US LLC despite Fiat Chrysler's merger with Groupe PSA, the Auburn Hills-based automaker started investigating said issue on January 12. Happily for both Fiat Chrysler and Grand Cherokee owners, the automaker isn't aware of any claims, records, or reports related to the aforementioned concern. The steering knuckle is priced at $352.17 and bears part number 68483788AD on Mopar's US website.
The suspect knuckles were shipped to the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit without finished machining, a condition that causes the ball joint to not be seated correctly, meaning that the ball joint nut cannot be fully torqued. The improperly torqued nut leads to ball joint separation from the steering knuckle, resulting in the wheel falling outboard, thus creating a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash due to steering control loss.
No later than April 12, dealers nationwide will be instructed to replace the steering knuckles of all 250 recalled vehicles. April 12 is also when affected owners will receive mailed notifications from FCA US LLC, informing them of the recall. Because it's nigh-on impossible to determine when a vehicle rolled off the assembly line without access to the automaker's production records, owners can enter the 17-character VIN on Mopar's website.
Jeep discontinued the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 in December 2022, leaving prospective customers with a choice between 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and 2.0-liter Hurricane I4. The turbocharged four-pot is exclusively plug-in hybrid, and – obviously enough – it packs more torque than the HEMI.
470 pound-feet (637 Nm) is the most you can expect from the so-called 4xe powertrain, which is exclusive to the two-row Grand Cherokee. Those in the market for the three-row Grand Cherokee L will have to settle for the free-breathing V6.
At the moment of reporting, the most affordable Grand Cherokee for the 2024 model year is $36,495 before destination. The four-wheel-drive range kicks off at $42,630, which also happens to be the starting price of the Grand Cherokee L. The Grand Cherokee 4xe is – unsurprisingly – more expensive, with Jeep asking $60,490 from the outset.
Still dubbed FCA US LLC despite Fiat Chrysler's merger with Groupe PSA, the Auburn Hills-based automaker started investigating said issue on January 12. Happily for both Fiat Chrysler and Grand Cherokee owners, the automaker isn't aware of any claims, records, or reports related to the aforementioned concern. The steering knuckle is priced at $352.17 and bears part number 68483788AD on Mopar's US website.
The suspect knuckles were shipped to the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit without finished machining, a condition that causes the ball joint to not be seated correctly, meaning that the ball joint nut cannot be fully torqued. The improperly torqued nut leads to ball joint separation from the steering knuckle, resulting in the wheel falling outboard, thus creating a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash due to steering control loss.
No later than April 12, dealers nationwide will be instructed to replace the steering knuckles of all 250 recalled vehicles. April 12 is also when affected owners will receive mailed notifications from FCA US LLC, informing them of the recall. Because it's nigh-on impossible to determine when a vehicle rolled off the assembly line without access to the automaker's production records, owners can enter the 17-character VIN on Mopar's website.
Manufactured at Jefferson North and the Mack Avenue Assembly Complex, the fifth-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee is a completely different animal from its predecessor beneath the sheet metal. Based on the Giorgio platform of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio rather than a vehicle architecture that dates back to the DaimlerChrysler era, the fifth generation was developed with electrification in mind.
Jeep discontinued the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 in December 2022, leaving prospective customers with a choice between 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and 2.0-liter Hurricane I4. The turbocharged four-pot is exclusively plug-in hybrid, and – obviously enough – it packs more torque than the HEMI.
470 pound-feet (637 Nm) is the most you can expect from the so-called 4xe powertrain, which is exclusive to the two-row Grand Cherokee. Those in the market for the three-row Grand Cherokee L will have to settle for the free-breathing V6.
At the moment of reporting, the most affordable Grand Cherokee for the 2024 model year is $36,495 before destination. The four-wheel-drive range kicks off at $42,630, which also happens to be the starting price of the Grand Cherokee L. The Grand Cherokee 4xe is – unsurprisingly – more expensive, with Jeep asking $60,490 from the outset.