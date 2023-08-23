2024 Ford Mustang GT Dyno Testing Reveals Nearly 410 HP at the Rear Wheels

At the crankshaft, the 2024 model year Mustang GT is rated at 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm). The white-painted car in the video below is equipped with Ford's ubiquitous 10-speed automatic. Seventh gear is the 1:1 ratio, yet the gearbox didn't want to stay in seventh for an entire pull on the dyno. Even so, the rear-wheel numbers in fifth gear (1.52:1) are pretty darn impressive.

9 photos Photo: Middleton Motorsports / edited