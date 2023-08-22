2024 Can-Am Maverick R Is So Techy It Shames All Side-by-Sides, Pricier Than Muscle Cars

Many carmakers try to build vehicles that can be driven on asphalt but are equally as capable in off-road settings, and for what it's worth some of them even manage to come up with some incredible rides. But to be absolutely frank, no Jeep or Ford can even come close in terms of off-road thrills and fun to what purpose-built side-by-sides have to offer.
There are many such vehicles to choose from at the moment, made by various companies, and depending on what you're gunning for, you may favor one over the other. But after you read in the lines below what the new Can-Am Maverick R family has to offer, you'll most likely give the Bombardier Recreational Products-owned brand a much closer look.
The Maverick bloodline has been a constant in the Can-Am offering since 2013, when the 1000R joined the game to take on similar machines made by Polaris. Ever since the get-go the machine made no secret of its plans to rule the segment, and dove head-on with the most horsepower in its class (101 hp).
The 2024 Can-Am Maverick R continues the tradition established a decade ago and brings not one, but several industry and segment first to the table, and also the promise of making recreational off-roading more interesting than ever. In Can-Am's own words, it will "forever change the off-road scene."
The Maverick R is, as far as design is concerned, your typical side-by-side. Its bare-bones body, equipped with half doors, is propped on top of a tube steel v-shape chassis and a killer suspension system. Then comes the engine, unrivaled in terms of power. But let's take things one at a time.
We'll start with the engine, of course, the element that makes the Maverick capable of all the wonderful things you'll read about later on. The powerplant is a 999cc unit of the Rotax variety.
It has three cylinders in an inline configuration, and it develops 240 horsepower, something no other competitor can brag about. An industry-first electronically controlled wastegate is partially responsible for that, regulating the boost pressure of the powerplant's turbocharger.
The engine is connected to an off-road-ready seven-speed dual-clutch transmission the likes of which was never used in the segment. Moreover, the tranny can be controlled by means of paddle shifter installed on the steering wheel.
The power of the engine is sent to the ground through 16-inch aluminum wheels. They are of the beadlock variety and come with another industry first: a six-lug 139.7 mm bolt pattern not unlike we see on trucks. This solution was chosen, says Can-Am, for the Maverick to be able to handle "the increased power and torque of the new platform."
Topping the wheels off are 32-inch Tenacity XNR ITP tires, and they grind to a halt thanks to disc brakes front and rear. And behind them wheels, more magic happens.
Mostly visible to the naked eye, the ride's suspension system is a true collection of technological wonders. Described as a heavy-duty tall-knuckle type, the suspension is backed by Fox Podium shocks front and rear, which come with "six times greater compression tuning range than any other vehicle on the market."
Together, these elements provide the Maverick with incredible capabilities: 25 inches of travel at the front, 26 inches at the rear, and 17 inches of ground clearance.
Not only the ride's off-road capabilities are unprecedented, but another first can be seen inside the Maverick. For the first time for the manufacturer's off-road range, the model comes with a 10.25-inch digital touchscreen. Just like in everyday cars, it is responsible for supplying the driver with info on vehicle performance and driving stats.
The screen also allows for easy access to music, phone connectivity, and the vehicle's cameras, and uses the BRP GO! App for navigation needs.
Can-Am says the new side-by-side is not a standalone vehicle, but it comes as a family of four incredible machines: the Maverick R, Maverick R X, Maverick R X rs, and the Maverick R X rs with Smart-Shox.
As far as pricing is concerned you may be shocked to learn these new babies will go for more than what some brand new muscle cars are presently selling. For the lowest-spec Maverick R, for instance, Can-Am will be charging no less than $35,499.
That's more than what the entry-level Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang, and the two Dodges cost off the dealer's lot. Then again, none of these vehicles are meant to smash "through the confines of current performance and design boundaries" like the Can-Am Maverick is.
The range can already be found on Can-Am's configurator, and it is expected they will also become available at dealers shortly. From there, Mavericks should take to their natural environment and prove that they're really worth the hype and the money.