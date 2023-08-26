2024 Acura ZDX Type S Electric CUV Feels Way Subtler With Digital Tuning Upgrades

The Monterey Car Week may be over, but the astonishing number of premieres featured during the various interlinked events still leaves us dumbfounded.
Basically, the iconic California activities have taken the place of a regular car show and then lifted everything to the moon and back. Did you want to see a $30 million new car? No worries, Rolls-Royce got us covered with the first member of the Droptail Coachbuild Roadster series – La Rose Noire.
Did you think that such an event doesn't have space for mundane special editions? Think again because Kia presented a limited-series EV6 honoring the NACTOY win, and it wasn't all that interesting. And then you have virtually everything in between, from restomods to new EVs, and from 800+ hp Ford Mustangs (GTD) to off-road-focused SUVs and whatnot.
Virtually every self-respecting automaker had something for Monterey – and that includes Acura, of course. Honda's luxury division, as promised, introduced us to its first all-electric 2024 ZDX. It's still a crossover SUV, just like the failed mid-sizer from the early 2010s, but now it doesn't look like someone told them to mock Acura with a botched BMW X6 wannabe.
Instead, the 2024 Acura ZDX is a distinctively-styled CUV featuring GM's underpinnings – this model is a relative of the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Blazer EV, not just of the Honda Prologue sibling, as all of them will be produced on GM's BEV3 platform. More importantly, the ZDX A-Spec, in its base configuration with a single electric motor and RWD, aims for an EPA rating of 325 miles (523 km), there's also a dual-motor AWD ZDX A-Spec, and the range is topped by the ZDX Type S with 500 electric ponies!
Well, that ensured recognition for the new Acura in all the right places, including the parallel universe of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Over there, Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, thinks now is the right CGI time to fuel our initial Acura ZDX tuning dreams. So, while the actual EV crossover is unavailable for deliveries until early next year, we can already imagine it with a few unique features to make it a veritable mall crawler.
This pixel master did just that and even made it subtler than the presentation models – which were shown in a host of ritzy dual color combinations with yellow, blue, or crimson plus black (roof). So, his imagined Acura ZDX tuning includes switching to a basic gray hue with the blacktop, adding a lowered suspension setup, and finally mixing the EV lifestyle with humongous Y-spoke aftermarket wheels. So, what do you think of the extra pizzazz? Is it enough for our CGI hall pass, or the ZDX needs even more customization and personalization cues to stand out in any crowd?
Did you think that such an event doesn't have space for mundane special editions? Think again because Kia presented a limited-series EV6 honoring the NACTOY win, and it wasn't all that interesting. And then you have virtually everything in between, from restomods to new EVs, and from 800+ hp Ford Mustangs (GTD) to off-road-focused SUVs and whatnot.
Virtually every self-respecting automaker had something for Monterey – and that includes Acura, of course. Honda's luxury division, as promised, introduced us to its first all-electric 2024 ZDX. It's still a crossover SUV, just like the failed mid-sizer from the early 2010s, but now it doesn't look like someone told them to mock Acura with a botched BMW X6 wannabe.
Instead, the 2024 Acura ZDX is a distinctively-styled CUV featuring GM's underpinnings – this model is a relative of the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Blazer EV, not just of the Honda Prologue sibling, as all of them will be produced on GM's BEV3 platform. More importantly, the ZDX A-Spec, in its base configuration with a single electric motor and RWD, aims for an EPA rating of 325 miles (523 km), there's also a dual-motor AWD ZDX A-Spec, and the range is topped by the ZDX Type S with 500 electric ponies!
Well, that ensured recognition for the new Acura in all the right places, including the parallel universe of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Over there, Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, thinks now is the right CGI time to fuel our initial Acura ZDX tuning dreams. So, while the actual EV crossover is unavailable for deliveries until early next year, we can already imagine it with a few unique features to make it a veritable mall crawler.
This pixel master did just that and even made it subtler than the presentation models – which were shown in a host of ritzy dual color combinations with yellow, blue, or crimson plus black (roof). So, his imagined Acura ZDX tuning includes switching to a basic gray hue with the blacktop, adding a lowered suspension setup, and finally mixing the EV lifestyle with humongous Y-spoke aftermarket wheels. So, what do you think of the extra pizzazz? Is it enough for our CGI hall pass, or the ZDX needs even more customization and personalization cues to stand out in any crowd?