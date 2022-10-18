2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Rolls Out With Revised Hybrid System, Optional AWD

CVT

Let’s kick off with the revised hybrid system, which pairs a 1.8-liter engine with two motor-generator units through a planetary. In addition to a redesigned magnet and electromagnetic steel plate, this fellow boasts two additional magnets for increased output. Good for 134 horsepower and 156 pound-foot (212 Nm) compared to 121 and 146 (198), the frugal setup returns up to 47 mpg (5 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined cycle.Toyota promises improved acceleration and mid-range power, which is exactly what you need from a hybrid-assisted car in the urban jungle. When the weather gets drizzly or chilly, Toyota is much obliged to sell you all-wheel drive in combination with this hybrid system. Electronic on-demandfeatures a rear-mounted electric motor instead of a drive shaft going to a rear differential, with said motor distributing the available torque to suppress front-wheel slip. It has been also designed to reduce understeer.On the styling front, most exterior hues carry over with the notable exception of Black Sand Pearl and Blue Cush Metallic. Replaced by Midnight Black Metallic and Underground, these colors are joined by a redesigned front end with different headlights. A sportier aerodynamic diffuser also needs to be mentioned, along with 16- instead of 15-inch wheels for the LE trim level. Speaking of which, the 2023 model year brings forth two more trim levels in the guise of the SE and well-equipped XLE.The Infrared Edition is exclusive to the SE trim level, named after the red accents on the outside and inside. Two more USB-C ports for a total of four, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with cordless CarPlay and Android Auto, the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite with Proactive Driving Assist, and more standard equipment for the SE pretty much sum up the latest model year.