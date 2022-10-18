2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Features More Standard Content and More Safety Tech

Twinned with the crossover-ish Corolla Cross, the Corolla Hatchback enters 2023 with major updates, including an 8.0-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen infotainment system. Sharpened front and rear styling, new exterior colors, a thumpin’ stereo for the XSE, and more safety tech as part of the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite are the highlights of this model year.
The updated front grill and rear bumper are offered with available silver accents. DRL headlights and taillights borrowed from the GR Corolla, 16-inch aluminum wheels featuring a 10-spoke design for the SE trim level, and 18-inch aluminum wheels in graphite on the XSE, Blue Crush Metallic, and Inferno round off the list of visual changes. The aforementioned colors replace the 2022 model year’s Galactic Aqua Mica and Blue Flame hues.
As for the remainder of the palette, customers are presented with Classic Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Finish Line Red, Wind Chill Pearl, and Ice Cap. The Japanese automaker offers bi-tone combinations, with the roof finished in Midnight Black Metallic.
The 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system boasts cordless Apple CarPlay and cordless Android Auto, as standard, across the board. Two USB-C ports for the rear passengers bring the tally to four ports, which is more than adequate for a compact-sized car like the Corolla Hatchback.
Wireless phone charging is standard on the well-equipped XSE, which also flaunts 800 watts of JBL Premium Audio split between eight speakers. Every single Corolla Hatchback now comes with Safety Connect and Service Connect as part of a 10-year trial subscription. As implied, Safety Connect is a service that provides certain safety and security features, including quick responses and care from emergency service providers. Toyota Service Connect provides personalized maintenance updates such as maintenance alerts and reminders, as well as vehicle health reports.
The Corolla Hatchback employs a 2.0-liter Dynamic Force naturally-aspirated engine with 169 horsepower and 151 pound-foot (205 Nm) of torque at 4,800 revolutions per minute. The only transmission available is a continuously variable transmission, whereas the GR Corolla combines a high-output turbo three-cylinder mill with a six-speed manual gearbox.
