This Custom Toyota Pickup Ditched Its Modest Past for a Life of Adventure on the Trail

Flemmings Ultimate Garage in Maryland is one of the East Coast's premier hubs for buying classic American iron of all shapes and sizes. In a proverbial sea of Shelbys, Camaros, Chargers, and Mustangs, this highly modified Toyota SR5 pickup that's been repurposed for intense off-roading stands out.
Before the Eastern and Western Hemisphere started receiving entirely different Toyota Pickups, the top-of-the-line SR5, as this one for sale from Flemmings is, rocked some variant of the 22R four-cylinder engine making anywhere from 97 horsepower to 135 in JDM variants fitted with a turbocharger. Safe to say, This SR5's new engine, a fuel-injected GM Vortec V6, can do better than that.
According to its official listing, the engine is jetting in the ballpark of 300 horsepower. That'll be plenty in a truck this light. The engine is backed up by a GM Turbo-Hydramatic three-speed automatic transmission using the legendary stock Toyota Pickup dual-speed transfer case.
With billet gas off-road shocks at all four corners and a heavy-duty front control arm, there's plenty of ground clearance for any dune jumping, rock crawling, or shallow river crossings you might have planned. The 15-inch BF Goodrich T/A mud-terrain tires will get you out of any jams.
The rear bed is a completely custom unit, as is the diamond-plate box frame. It's all painted in a lovely Moab Blue. We must say, it looks fantastic. Inside the cab, the stock gauge cluster is replaced by a full suite of Equus silver-faced gauges, complete with a speedometer, tachometer, fuel, and oil pressure.
A wicked Kicker speaker system and Alpine digital sound unit will have you rocking out while power sliding over muddy trails. The working air conditioning ensures you won't get too sweaty while doing it. Add it all up, and this custom truck is for the kind of person who doesn't want another Ford F-Series or another Chevy C/K. Considering this truck costs $60,000 to build, an asking price of $34,990 is one heck of a bargain.
