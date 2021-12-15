Classic Toyota Chinook RV Sells For Same as a Year's Rent in Dingy Studio Apartment

Wherever in the world you may go, the cost of living is growing larger and larger. This makes some people resort to the extreme and take to the roads in vehicles they also call their home. As far as mobile home nomad life goes, we can think of less cozy ways of doing it than this 1976 Chinook camper over the top of a period-correct Toyota pickup.
It doesn't matter if you want something as your "temporary" escape from the wrath of landlords or as a weekend toy. There's a charm and a mystique about RV conversions of this vintage that no modern camper can match.
Chinook was once one of America's largest coach-built RV truck conversion services. But the venture faltered in the mid-2000s and filed for bankruptcy. Today, it exists as an acquired subsidiary of a larger company in Peru, Indiana.
In short, this example is a low mileage time capsule of the golden age of RVs. It's in absolutely remarkable shape to boot. The iconic exterior decals in different shades of tan instantly identify it as a classic Chinook conversion. On top of that, the pop-up roof and all the utility hookups are fully functional.
There are a few dings and scrapes here and there. There's no arguing that. But if the wayfaring traveler's life is for you, at least the pickup underneath is pretty much bulletproof.
The 2.2 Liter 20R four-cylinder engine is paired with a smooth-shifting, four-speed manual transmission. We doubt it's got the guts to take the truck to its alleged top speed of 100 miles per hour (160 kph). It's still comical that they bothered to indicate that speed in the gauge cluster, even so.
You probably imagine the life you'd live if you abandoned your apartment in favor of one of these. But sadly, this one's already been sold on Bring a Trailer user ColomeMotors for $14,750. This user also has a 1991 Datsun D21 Fire Truck in his collection. Quite the odd flex, but very much valid.
