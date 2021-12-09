1950 Nash Ambassador Airflyte Is a Barn Find You Can Sleep In

Merged into American Motors Corporation (AMC) after the purchase of Hudson, Nash disappeared as an automobile brand almost 70 years ago. But the Kenosha-based carmaker left a few notable cars and innovations behind. The Ambassador Airflyte is one of them.
Nash began using the Ambassador nameplate as early as 1927 when it appeared on a special trim of the Advanced Six. It didn't become a stand-alone model range until 1932 when it was renamed the Ambassador Eight. When production resumed after World War II, it returned as the Ambassador Six from 1946 to 1948.
But it's the 1949 redesign that put the Ambassador at the forefront of the automobile industry. Not only Nash ditched the body-on-frame layout for unibody construction but also crafted one of the most aerodynamic car bodies available at the time.
The 1949 Ambassador also featured enclosed front wheels, a rather unusual feature that didn't catch on with other automakers but remained a distinctive trait on the Ambassador until 1957.
But here's my favorite Ambassador Airflyte feature: the reclining front seats. Yes, I know what you're thinking: reclining seats aren't special, all cars have them. Well, the Ambassador had fully reclining front seatbacks that filled the gap between the first and second row. When folded flat, they turned the car's interior into a full-size bed capable of sleeping up to three adults.
Granted, it's not exactly a camper, but back in the day, it was marketed as a vehicle for sportsmen. The kind that would go hiking, fishing, or camping and use the Ambassador's cabin to spend the night in the wild. There are a couple of Nash commercials about that below. Both feature later 1952 and 1956 Ambassadors, but the 1949 model has a similar seat arrangement.
The 1949-to-1951 Airflyte was pretty popular back in the day, but its quirky design prevented it from becoming a massive success. And since many of these cars were left to rot in junkyards, you won't see too many Ambassadors on the road today.
But some of them are still stashed away in barns and, fortunately enough, come out into the light from time to time. This 1950 Ambassador Airflyte is one of them and even though it's a bit dusty and shows a few dings, it's a nicely-preserved example.
The interior is also in good shape save for a few cracks on the dash and some wear and tear on the seats, while the engine bay is surprisingly clean. Speaking of which, these Ambassadors were fitted with 235-cubic-inch (3.8-liter) inline-six engines good for 112 horsepower and three-speed manual transmissions. In 1951, Nash upgrades the mill to 115 horses and added an automatic gearbox.
While I'm not a big fan of black 1950s cars and I think that the four-door Ambassador showcases nicer proportions, this two-door is definitely a cool barn find. And because Nashes aren't that sought-after, a nicely restored example usually goes for only $25,000 (or less). Not that much for a unique-looking classic.
