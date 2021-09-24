This is the Cutest Little Firetruck Any of Us Have Ever Seen

Americans tend to have a preconceived idea of what a firefighting truck looks like. They must be big, loud, and take up the majority of whatever roadway it drives along on its route to a fire. As we see here, though, the Japanese have a different way of doing things.



That’s right, folks, this 1992 That’s right, folks, this 1992 Mazda served a Japanese Airport honorably over the last three decades. Even if its diminutive size doesn’t give the average American much hope for its usefulness, we need not remind you it’s not the size of the firetruck that matters, but what one can do with it.



This fire engine comes equipped with all the same bells and whistles as an average large This fire engine comes equipped with all the same bells and whistles as an average large firetruck , including ample room for a platoon of firefighters, and an integrated 30-horsepower pump to jet a stream of water over a concentrated area.



Under the hood there is a 1.8-liter fuel-injected four-cylinder diesel engine, which may sound tiny compared to the monster engines found in other firetrucks. Believe us, though, that’s all the engine this cute emergency vehicle needs. The engine is mated to a five-speed close-ratio manual transmission.



The fire-engine red paint job and contrasting grey cloth interior seem to be in superb condition, making it a very attractive option for people who’d like to use the truck for shows or for advertising their business. As the vehicle is over 25 years old, it can legally be registered with American license plates and driven on the road legally.



This vehicle can be all yours via one of YouTube’s favorite classic car dealerships, This vehicle can be all yours via one of YouTube’s favorite classic car dealerships, Flemings Ultimate Garage of Maryland, all for just $19,900 before taxes and fees. That is the price for owning a unique Mazda in the U.S.



Quite a bit of money for what’s likely to be a toy for most people. But if you ever happen to find yourself next to a raging inferno in one of these, chances are you at least have a chance to fight back.