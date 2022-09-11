Chevy V8 Swapped Toyota Pickup Ditches Sensibility for Rock Crawling and Mud Bogging

The largest sin most people will ever levy against a late 80s Toyota Pickup truck is that they only wish the engine were louder and more vivacious. Well, it looks like one anonymous private Autotrader user out of Pearl River, New York, decided to do just that. The results are more than impressive. Let's take a look at ourselves.
The Toyota 22R single-overhead cam 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine found stock under the hood of Toyota pickups of this era produced in the neighborhood of between 97 and 110 horsepower. It wasn't the most powerful engine around, nor was its exhaust note all that inspirational. But power and noise are two things this particular Toyota Pickup's new engine is greatly adept at.
It's a 350-cubic inch GM small block V8, and not just any old junkyard variety to boot. This engine's got all the bells and whistles, including an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor, custom shorty headers, custom valve, and intake covers, and a hand fabricated dual exhaust system that should make this V8 sing in a way no Toyota Pickup from the late 80s was ever meant to sing.
Power is fed through a TH350 three-speed semi-automatic transmission to a durable tried and true DANA 60 rear axle. With a three-inch body lift and four-inch suspension lift, this truck prefers to spend its time where even most stock off-roaders would struggle mightily to drive across. Aftermarket Bushwacker fender flares, Marlin Crawler rock sliders, and a Marlin Crawler rear tube bumper make for a look that screams custom and is unapologetic about it.
Underneath, new Skyjacker off-road shocks and 39.5-inch Super Swamper tires ensure this Toyota can climb every mountain, ford every stream, and do all the things Land Rovers can do in TV commercials at a price exponentially higher than this custom truck. That price, you may ask? $13,900 before taxes and fees. For a truck that makes a Range Rover look tame, that's not so bad at all.
