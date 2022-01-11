Ford Coyote V8-Swapped 1962 Lincoln Continental "Gold Dust" Is Tastefully Custom

Based on a stretched chassis from the 1961 Ford Thunderbird, the 1962 Lincoln Continental originally came with the 430 MEL, a 7.0-liter behemoth capable of 300 horsepower and 465 pound-feet (630 Nm) of torque. Baptized “Gold Dust” after the exterior paint finish, the luxobarge we’re covering today is a little more potent due to a Coyote swap.
Weld County Kustomz decided on the Ford Performance crate engine because it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg to purchase, it’s easy to service, it features double-overhead cams, and due to the combination of direct and port fuel injection that helps the Coyote stand out from the LT and HEMI.
Priced from just under $10,000 at the moment of writing, the Gen 3 powerplant is much obliged to crank out 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) at 4,600 revolutions per minute in bone-stock form. Spruced up with a custom intake and headers from Pro Tuning Labs, the Coyote in this 1962 Continental is joined by a color-coded cover and intake plenum.
Cog swapping duties are handled by a 4R70W four-speed automatic, a simple and therefore sturdy transmission that Ford introduced in 1993 with the Mark VIII and F-Series. Further augmented with MagnaFlow stainless-steel exhaust pipes featuring an H-pipe setup, the Coyote may lead you into believing this restomod is a Ford parts bin special. Spoiler alert: it’s not.
Now riding on a Weld County Kustomz chassis that features the rack-and-pinion steering unit from a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, the Continental is rocking GSI Fabrication tubular control arms, Wilwood Pro spindles with sealed hubs, six-piston Wilwood power disc brakes, a Currie Enterprise 9.0-inch rear end with 3.55 gears, a GSI Fabrication four-link rear suspension, and Mittler Brothers hydraulically-controlled coilovers.
Beautified with Raceline Billet Manhattan deep-dish wheels mounted with Pirelli tires, a Mercedes-Benz Chocolate Brown convertible top, Dakota Digital gauges, and fine leather upholstery, the Continental will be auctioned later this month at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 event.
