Ford Coyote V8-Swapped 1962 Lincoln Continental "Gold Dust" Is Tastefully Custom

More on this:

1 Ford Crown Vic Hypothetically Returns to Give Lincoln's Continental a New Chance

2 1966 Lincoln Continental Is a Time Capsule From the Golden Decade of American Car Making

3 This Digital “Matrix Car” Has Modernized 1965 Lincoln Continental Vibes All Over It

4 Three American Classics From the '70s That You Can Get for Under $10,000

5 Let the Games Begin: New BMW M3 Challenges Dodge Scatpack, Lincoln MKZ