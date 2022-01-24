This Coyote V8-Swapped Ford Ranger Raptor Is One Sweet Off-Road Truck

Two high-ranking officials from the Ford Motor Company have recently opened up on the Ranger Raptor R with V8 muscle for the Australian market, but as you’re well aware, The Oz is too small of a truck market for a mid-size pickup with an eight-cylinder powerplant. Given these circumstances, an independent shop by the name of Killa Kustom Kables & Conversions is much obliged to offer a somewhat costly V8 conversion.
The Aussie shop collaborates Formula Tech Performance for the high-octane transplant, which consists of a third-gen Coyote with 460 ponies and 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) on tap. The RAPTR8 conversion package costs 56,000 kangaroo bucks, which means $39,800 at current exchange rates.
For the sake of reference, a brand-new Ranger Raptor with the bi-turbo diesel and ten-speed automatic retails from 79,390 kangaroo bucks or $56,440 before optional extras. The entire conversion process to RAPTR8 specifications includes calibration, compliance, and optional driveline warranty completed by the qualified techs at Formula Tech Performance.
The drive-in/drive-out conversion takes up to four weeks, and for the time being, the RAPTR8 is approved in two states: Queensland and New South Wales. Compatible with lesser variants of the Ranger as well, namely those fitted with the six-speed automatic transmission, the go-faster package further includes full electronics integration, a new exhaust system with ceramic headers, a high-flow intake system, a new A/C system, and a new fuel system. Raptors also receive a high-performance cooling package and some upgrades for the 10R80 automatic to bring it to Mustang GT spec.
Speaking to 4x4 Australia, founder Steve Kidley of Killa Kustom Kables & Conversions said: "We got the engine in there without cutting anything, without having to weld to the chassis, so it is 100 percent factory finish." On that note, the next-gen Ranger Raptor will debut next month. Based on an exhaust clip, it will feature the 3.0L EcoBoost V6 of the Bronco Raptor.
