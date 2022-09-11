2022 NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Live Coverage

Denny Hamlin has won twice here at the Kansas Speedway in the last ten years. Still, he will start from P25, with Tyler Reddick taking the pole for the Hollywood Casino 400 race. Behind him, we have Logano, Bowman, Bell, and Chastain. However, Kevin Harvick is seen as the favorite in the experts' eyes, even though he will start the race in P14.
This is the second race from the Round of 16, so it could influence the remaining quite a lot. Tune up to see an exciting race.
22:36 UTC We have one more race in the Round of 16, which will be next week at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.
22:35 UTC
'@dennyhamlin moves into second place as he tries to chase down leader Bubba Wallace. #NASCARPlayoffs // @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/vcihnL5txy— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 11, 2022
22:33 UTC And Bubba Wallace wins here in Kansas. He is the winner of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400.
22:32 UTC White flag for Bubba.
22:30 UTC Five laps to go and Wallace is so close to win after 32 races since his last Cup victory.
22:27 UTC
22:27 UTC However, Denny Hamlin moved into second place and he is trying to chase Wallace. There is not enough time unfortunately.
22:26 UTC We have 12 Laps to go here at the Hollywood Casino 400. Bubba is closer and closer to the victory.
22:23 UTC Only 20 laps to go, and Bubba Wallace is in first with Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin behind in second and third.
22:07 UTC With less than 50 laps to go, a lot of drivers have entered the pits. Meanwhile, Daniel Suarez is the new leader.
22:04 UTC Wallace is slowly extending his lead over Alex Bowman.
22:00 UTC
.@BubbaWallace is the leader at @kansasspeedway. https://t.co/zBC4Wb2oca pic.twitter.com/biNrRCbWnj— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 11, 2022
21:59 UTC Bubba Wallace gets past Alex Bowman for the lead with 67 laps to go. He is driving amazing.
21:54 UTC Bubba Wallace is driving very nice in second place. Maybe he will try his chance for the lead a little bit later.
21:48 UTC
Timeline cleanse ???????? pic.twitter.com/AgRcporK2t— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 11, 2022
21:46 UTC Just behind Bowman are Bubba Wallace and William Byron.
21:39 UTC
Fighting for every inch, even off of pit road. pic.twitter.com/FEs5aOrYtX— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 11, 2022
21:39 UTC Alex Bowman wins the race off pit road fresh off his Stage 2 win.
21:38 UTC
- Alex Bowman
- Christopher Bell
- William Byron
- Bubba Wallace
- Chase Elliott
21:37 UTC That's Bowman second stage win of the year and he certainly earned it.
21:33 UTC And Alex Bowman wind Stage 2 after a relaxing drive out in the lead.
21:22 UTC Bowan extended his lead quite a lot after the restart. Logano and Bell are in second and third.
21:18 UTC
More trouble for Kyle Busch as he spins coming out of Turn 4. #NASCARPlayoffs // @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/AADkHaSoGN— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 11, 2022
21:18 UTC Chase Elliott, William Byron, Alex Bowman and Joey Logano pit under caution. Bowman wins the race off pit road.
21:14 UTC
This was unreal ???? https://t.co/UljdoqVrFU pic.twitter.com/PIw61D8mws— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 11, 2022
21:13 UTC Kyle Busch spins out onto the grass on Turn 4. His right rear tire is gone.
21:08 UTC
1?-2?-3? wide side-by-side ???? pic.twitter.com/Hue1DPZ0uf— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 11, 2022
21:05 UTC Alex Bowman and William Byron start 1-2 after the restart, which has to have Hendrick Motorsports happy.
21:00 UTC
Three cars involved in a crash at the restart of the race. #NASCARPlayoffs // @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/dSxbumbeUn— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 11, 2022
21:00 UTC Huge crash off the restart. Harrison Burton, Corey LaJoie, Aric Almirola and Erik Jones involved.
20:59 UTC
Kyle Busch has to go to the rear of the field due to a penalty during the pit stop. #NASCARPlayoffs // @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/N42YrBqc6A— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 11, 2022
20:56 UTC Kyle Busch gets a penalty for equipment interference on his last pit stop.
20:52 UTC If Stenhouse Jr. is indeed out, that would make it three drivers to register DNFs because of tire issues. The Kansas track is cruel on tires.
20:51 UTC
The No. 47 makes contact with the wall.— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 11, 2022
Prior to the incident, @StenhouseJr was running P2. pic.twitter.com/SeySIU9DFz
20:51 UTC Truex wins the race off pit road.
20:51 UTC William Byron, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano decide to pit.
20:51 UTC Caution is out after Ricky Stenhouse hits the wall!
20:41 UTC
Ryan Blaney bumps Christopher Bell after the end of the first stage. ???? #NASCARPlayoffs // @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/PFVD15fwha— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 11, 2022
20:37 UTC
Caution is out for an incident with the No. 23. pic.twitter.com/O2b5AcINJj— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 11, 2022
20:36 UTC Stage 2 has begun and Michael McDowell leads first.
20:34 UTC This is the third stage win of the year for Christian Bell.
20:32 UTC
- Christopher Bell
- Ryan Blaney
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Bubba Wallace
20:30 UTC
The battle for the Stage 1 win goes to @CBellRacing.#HollywoodCasino400 | ????https://t.co/r61CT6k3hq pic.twitter.com/HDawVzfjoS— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 11, 2022
20:29 UTC Green flag is out with nine laps to go in Stage 1 and Christopher Bell takes the lead. Ryan Blaney in second and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in third.
20:14 UTC
Tyler Reddick's right rear tire goes down while he's leading the race. #NASCARPlayoffs // @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/jwrKl3vc9r— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 11, 2022
20:11 UTC Incredible scenes! Leader Tyler Reddick hits the wall and the caution is out with 14 to go in Stage 1.
19:55 UTC Tyler Reddick is back out on front after the restart. Alex Bowman in second, Ryan Blaney third.
19:53 UTC As the last driver in the playoff standings, the only way Harvick will advance to the Round of 12 is a win next week at Bristol.
19:53 UTC Kevin Harvick is out of the race after his Lap 35 crash.
19:52 UTC
Kevin Harvick gets loose off turn 4 and he hits the wall. #NASCARPlayoffs— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 11, 2022
????: @USA_Network
????: https://t.co/reyjZjUB4a pic.twitter.com/A5CWDeEIfG
19:49 UTC He was quite close with Bubba Wallace but I don't think Bubba touched him.
19:48 UTC Caution on Lap 35. Kevin Harvick slams into the wall!
19:48 UTC From the restart, Reddick and Bowman are in an intense fight for the lead of the race.
19:42 UTC
'@TylerReddick wins the race off pit road to take the lead.— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 11, 2022
????: @USA_Network
????: https://t.co/K0jeN99Gw2 pic.twitter.com/J1803vbEok
19:41 UTC It's time for some pit stop moves.Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick have pitted. Reddick comes off pit road with the lead.
19:32 UTC
Got his line.— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 11, 2022
Current leader: @Alex_Bowman pic.twitter.com/lZ6hTuq2tP
19:32 UTC
RETWEET if you're watching the #NASCARPlayoffs at @kansasspeedway!— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 11, 2022
????: @USA_Network
????: https://t.co/K0jeN99Gw2 pic.twitter.com/j8SEFMWACd
19:31 UTC Alex Bowman passes Logano and now has Tyler Reddick right on his back. Logano is in third.
19:24 UTC And we're off in Kansas. Joey Logano races to an early lead.
19:20 UTC
#NASCAR ... Today's Cup race at Kansas— Dustin Long (@dustinlong) September 11, 2022
Race: 267 laps
Competition Caution: Lap 25
Stage 1 ends Lap 80
Stage 2 ends Lap 165
Pit road speed: 45
To the rear: 10 (engine) and 47 (unapproved adjustments)
Race is on USA Network
19:11 UTC Engines have been fired. It's go time.
19:10 UTC
Beautiful???????????? pic.twitter.com/t0AcT0vYE5— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 11, 2022