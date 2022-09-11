autoevolution
2022 NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Live Coverage
The 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas City marks the second NASCAR Cup Series playoffs race.

11 Sep 2022, 18:48 UTC ·
If you remember the race from last week at Darlington, Erik Jones pulled off a shocking upset (although it was quite a lucky one, in my opinion). However, I don't think that will also be the case today.

Denny Hamlin has won twice here at the Kansas Speedway in the last ten years. Still, he will start from P25, with Tyler Reddick taking the pole for the Hollywood Casino 400 race. Behind him, we have Logano, Bowman, Bell, and Chastain. However, Kevin Harvick is seen as the favorite in the experts' eyes, even though he will start the race in P14.

This is the second race from the Round of 16, so it could influence the remaining quite a lot. Tune up to see an exciting race.
Live updates (ended):

22:36 UTC  We have one more race in the Round of 16, which will be next week at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

22:35 UTC 

22:33 UTC  And Bubba Wallace wins here in Kansas. He is the winner of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400.

22:32 UTC  White flag for Bubba.

22:30 UTC  Five laps to go and Wallace is so close to win after 32 races since his last Cup victory.

22:27 UTC 

22:27 UTC  However, Denny Hamlin moved into second place and he is trying to chase Wallace. There is not enough time unfortunately.

22:26 UTC  We have 12 Laps to go here at the Hollywood Casino 400. Bubba is closer and closer to the victory.

22:23 UTC  Only 20 laps to go, and Bubba Wallace is in first with Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin behind in second and third.

22:07 UTC  With less than 50 laps to go, a lot of drivers have entered the pits. Meanwhile, Daniel Suarez is the new leader.

22:04 UTC  Wallace is slowly extending his lead over Alex Bowman.

22:00 UTC 

21:59 UTC  Bubba Wallace gets past Alex Bowman for the lead with 67 laps to go. He is driving amazing.

21:54 UTC  Bubba Wallace is driving very nice in second place. Maybe he will try his chance for the lead a little bit later.

21:48 UTC 

21:46 UTC  Just behind Bowman are Bubba Wallace and William Byron.

21:39 UTC 

21:39 UTC  Alex Bowman wins the race off pit road fresh off his Stage 2 win.

21:38 UTC 

The top five after the Stage 2 finale:
  • Alex Bowman
  • Christopher Bell
  • William Byron
  • Bubba Wallace
  • Chase Elliott

21:37 UTC  That's Bowman second stage win of the year and he certainly earned it.

21:33 UTC  And Alex Bowman wind Stage 2 after a relaxing drive out in the lead.

21:22 UTC  Bowan extended his lead quite a lot after the restart. Logano and Bell are in second and third.

21:18 UTC 

21:18 UTC  Chase Elliott, William Byron, Alex Bowman and Joey Logano pit under caution. Bowman wins the race off pit road.

21:14 UTC 

21:13 UTC  Kyle Busch spins out onto the grass on Turn 4. His right rear tire is gone.

21:08 UTC 

21:05 UTC  Alex Bowman and William Byron start 1-2 after the restart, which has to have Hendrick Motorsports happy.

21:00 UTC 

21:00 UTC  Huge crash off the restart. Harrison Burton, Corey LaJoie, Aric Almirola and Erik Jones involved.

20:59 UTC 

20:56 UTC  Kyle Busch gets a penalty for equipment interference on his last pit stop.

20:52 UTC  If Stenhouse Jr. is indeed out, that would make it three drivers to register DNFs because of tire issues. The Kansas track is cruel on tires.

20:51 UTC 

20:51 UTC  Truex wins the race off pit road.

20:51 UTC  William Byron, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano decide to pit.

20:51 UTC  Caution is out after Ricky Stenhouse hits the wall!

20:41 UTC 

20:37 UTC 

20:36 UTC  Stage 2 has begun and Michael McDowell leads first.

20:34 UTC  This is the third stage win of the year for Christian Bell.

20:32 UTC 

The top five after Stage 1:
  •  Christopher Bell
  • Ryan Blaney
  • Martin Truex Jr.
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  • Bubba Wallace

20:30 UTC 

20:29 UTC  Green flag is out with nine laps to go in Stage 1 and Christopher Bell takes the lead. Ryan Blaney in second and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in third.

20:14 UTC 

20:11 UTC  Incredible scenes! Leader Tyler Reddick hits the wall and the caution is out with 14 to go in Stage 1.

19:55 UTC  Tyler Reddick is back out on front after the restart. Alex Bowman in second, Ryan Blaney third.

19:53 UTC  As the last driver in the playoff standings, the only way Harvick will advance to the Round of 12 is a win next week at Bristol.

19:53 UTC  Kevin Harvick is out of the race after his Lap 35 crash.

19:52 UTC 

19:49 UTC  He was quite close with Bubba Wallace but I don't think Bubba touched him.

19:48 UTC  Caution on Lap 35. Kevin Harvick slams into the wall!

19:48 UTC  From the restart, Reddick and Bowman are in an intense fight for the lead of the race.

19:42 UTC 

19:41 UTC  It's time for some pit stop moves.Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick have pitted. Reddick comes off pit road with the lead.

19:32 UTC 

19:32 UTC 

19:31 UTC  Alex Bowman passes Logano and now has Tyler Reddick right on his back. Logano is in third.

19:24 UTC  And we're off in Kansas. Joey Logano races to an early lead.

19:20 UTC 

19:11 UTC  Engines have been fired. It's go time.

19:10 UTC 

