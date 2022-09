2022 NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Live Coverage

If you remember the race from last week at Darlington, Erik Jones pulled off a shocking upset (although it was quite a lucky one, in my opinion). However, I don't think that will also be the case today. Denny Hamlin has won twice here at the Kansas Speedway in the last ten years. Still, he will start from P25, with Tyler Reddick taking the pole for the Hollywood Casino 400 race. Behind him, we have Logano, Bowman, Bell, and Chastain. However, Kevin Harvick is seen as the favorite in the experts' eyes, even though he will start the race in P14.This is the second race from the Round of 16, so it could influence the remaining quite a lot. Tune up to see an exciting race.