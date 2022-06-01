2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Adds Hybrid Option

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross will offer a hybrid variant for the first time promising 37 mpg combined on all trim levels. The newest version of this compact crossover SUV boasts 194 horsepower in total system output in standard all-wheel-drive. Toyota says with the new AWD hybrid drivetrain, Corolla Cross accelerates to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds.
The model range for the Corolla Cross Hybrid expands beyond the LE and XLE trims to include new Sport grades in S, SE and XSE. The high trim Sport models are distinguished by black exterior accents and badging giving them a more aggressive look.
The S and SE come with an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, 17-inch wheels, tauter sport suspension, smart key and LED exterior lighting. SE models benefits from tinted privacy glass, roof rails and paddle shifters. Safety features include blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The to XSE trim moves up to 18-inch wheels, adds premium LED head- and taillights and fog lamps. The cabin features Softex leatherette upholstery.
Among the available options are power moonroof, dual zone climate controls, power driver’s seat and heated front seats. The Corolla Cross Hybrid will offer four two-tone exterior color combinations including Sonic Silver, Barcelona Red, Blue Crush Metallic, and Acidic Blast, all with a contrasting black roof. A new special paint option, Wind Chill Pearl will be available for $425.
All Corolla Cross models, both non-hybrid and hybrid models, feature an all-new multimedia system. Among the upgrades are Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and USB-C charge points.
All models come with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 that includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection that also includes a new feature to detect motorcyclists. Standard lane departure alert includes steering and lane tracing assist. Also standard is adaptive radar cruise control, automatic emergency braking and automatic high beam headlights.
