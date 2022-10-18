2023 Toyota Corolla Sedan Updated With New Engine, More Standard Equipment

Codenamed E210, the 12th generation of the long-running Corolla has entered the 2023 model year in the United States. The four-door sedan, which is the most affordable of the bunch, now features a 2.0-liter engine with 169 horsepower compared to 139 ponies from the outgoing 1.8L.
A member of the Dynamic Force family of powerplants, the M20A combines direct injection with port injection for maximum efficiency. Dual variable valve timing and the Atkinson cycle rather than the Otto cycle also need to be mentioned, along with a 25 lb-ft boost to 151 lb-ft (205 Nm).
Even though it’s larger and more powerful than its predecessor, the M20A in the 2023 Toyota Corolla Sedan is more frugal to boot, achieving 35 miles per gallon (6.7 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle versus 33 mpg (7.1 l/100 km) for the 2022 Toyota Corolla Sedan with the 1.8L.
Connected to the Dynamic Shift continuously variable transmission which uses a gearset as the first gear for smooth acceleration before handing off to the CVT-specific pulley setup, the 2.0-liter engine is further treated to paddle shifters on the well-equipped XSE trim level. Those paddle shifters aren’t there just for show, though, because the XSE-specific Dynamic Shift continuously variable transmission is programmed with 10 pre-set ratios.
The XSE further sweetens the deal with a redesigned 7.0-inch Fully Digital Gauge Cluster, whereas lesser grades make do with a 4.2-inch display flanked by the speedometer and tachometer in the instrument cluster. The L grade has been discontinued for 2023, elevating the LE to base trim level status. 16-inch steelies are standard, which isn’t a bad thing considering that steel wheels are easier to fix than an alloy if you accidentally hit a pothole.
The SE and XSE add Smart Key as standard, enhanced Sport driving mode tuning, and red instead of blue interior accents. All trims come with 10-year trial subscriptions to Safety Connect and Service Connect. Across the board, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with Proactive Driving Assist is standard. All grades add two USB-C ports in the rear, together with 8.0-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia, cordless Apple CarPlay, and cordless Android Auto.
From the standpoint of exterior styling, the new front fascia with LED daytime running lights certainly stands out. The LE features an updated rear bumper, whereas the SE and XSE come with 18-incl Gloss Graphite alloy wheels. The mid-range and range-topping specifications also boast a glossy black mesh lower grille, a sportier rear diffuser, and redesigned LED headlights. Last, but certainly not least, Toyota has discontinued Black Sand Pearl and Blue Cush Metallic for Midnight Black Metallic and Underground. Colors that carry over include Classic Silver Metallic, Ice Cap, Celestite, Blueprint, Wind Chill Pearl, as well as Ruby Flare Pearl.
Even though it’s larger and more powerful than its predecessor, the M20A in the 2023 Toyota Corolla Sedan is more frugal to boot, achieving 35 miles per gallon (6.7 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle versus 33 mpg (7.1 l/100 km) for the 2022 Toyota Corolla Sedan with the 1.8L.
Connected to the Dynamic Shift continuously variable transmission which uses a gearset as the first gear for smooth acceleration before handing off to the CVT-specific pulley setup, the 2.0-liter engine is further treated to paddle shifters on the well-equipped XSE trim level. Those paddle shifters aren’t there just for show, though, because the XSE-specific Dynamic Shift continuously variable transmission is programmed with 10 pre-set ratios.
The XSE further sweetens the deal with a redesigned 7.0-inch Fully Digital Gauge Cluster, whereas lesser grades make do with a 4.2-inch display flanked by the speedometer and tachometer in the instrument cluster. The L grade has been discontinued for 2023, elevating the LE to base trim level status. 16-inch steelies are standard, which isn’t a bad thing considering that steel wheels are easier to fix than an alloy if you accidentally hit a pothole.
The SE and XSE add Smart Key as standard, enhanced Sport driving mode tuning, and red instead of blue interior accents. All trims come with 10-year trial subscriptions to Safety Connect and Service Connect. Across the board, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with Proactive Driving Assist is standard. All grades add two USB-C ports in the rear, together with 8.0-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia, cordless Apple CarPlay, and cordless Android Auto.
From the standpoint of exterior styling, the new front fascia with LED daytime running lights certainly stands out. The LE features an updated rear bumper, whereas the SE and XSE come with 18-incl Gloss Graphite alloy wheels. The mid-range and range-topping specifications also boast a glossy black mesh lower grille, a sportier rear diffuser, and redesigned LED headlights. Last, but certainly not least, Toyota has discontinued Black Sand Pearl and Blue Cush Metallic for Midnight Black Metallic and Underground. Colors that carry over include Classic Silver Metallic, Ice Cap, Celestite, Blueprint, Wind Chill Pearl, as well as Ruby Flare Pearl.