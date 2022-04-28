2023 Range Rover Sport Hits the Nurburgring, Doesn't Look nor Sound That Sporty

Land Rover has confirmed that the new-generation Range Rover Sport is due on May 10. This means that they have completed the testing phase, yet by the looks of it, the SUV still needs some fine tuning, hence the prototypes that keep getting caught in the open on a constant basis.
The latest was seen attacking the apexes on the Nurburgring, and on the roads nearby, featuring a lot of camouflage on its body, and some plastic cladding meant to keep its new design a secret until it premieres in less than two weeks from today.
Nevertheless, we do know that it will go down the evolutionary road and that it will look like a smaller version of the 2022 Range Rover. Moreover, it is understood to be based on the same platform as its larger sibling, and this will give it access to different powertrains, with the 3.0-liter straight-six, supposedly with mild-hybrid assistance, powering it at launch.
Since we couldn’t hear much of the engine of the tester scooped in motion, we think that it packs the aforementioned mill, which will eventually be joined by other units. At least one diesel is said to be offered in Europe, and the lineup should be completed by partially-electrified powertrains.
The SVR will sit at the top of the range once more, and it is understood to have dropped the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 of the outgoing model in favor of a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, sourced from BMW, perhaps making in the region of 600 horsepower.
Its cockpit has also been previewed in a teaser released earlier this week, which shows that it will have a widescreen infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard, mounted above the HVAC controls. The multi-function steering wheel was partially visible too, and so was the gearshift lever and the rotary dial used to control the infotainment.
